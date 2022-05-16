NFL 2022: Drew Brees responds to rumors of his future as an analyst and ‘threatens’ to return to Tom Brady

AndHe is your former quarterback, Drew Bryce, He’s back in the spotlight, after the news that he’s leaving His face as a commentator in the United States. It was the same player who went out to clarify the situation, but was instead left as possible Back to Tom Brady style.

Bryce left the network to devote himself to being a commentator on NBC in the United States, But rumors of his departure were increasing in the last days. Bryce appeared on his Twitter account where he said: “I might play again.”

Despite media speculation about my future this fall, I am currently hesitant. I might work for NBC, To play football again Focus on business and philanthropy, college ball coaching, senior golf tour, my kids coaching, or all of the above. teach them”.

trees He finished his career in 2020 Leaving 20 seasons in the NFL behind. He spent 2021 as an analyst at NBC for Sunday Night Football games, but his current status is unclear.

Berry’s words can be taken as a joke And a clear hint of his future reports, as it is impossible for him to play again and less with Saints who just signed with James Winston.

Now we just have to wait to see what happens to Bryce for the 2022 season, but his comeback isn’t Viable as Brady this year.