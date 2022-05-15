What foods inflame and cause joint pain?

Joints are the areas where two or more bones meet, according to Medline Plus.And US National Library of Medicine. This part of the body is most affected, especially when doing high-impact exercise or sports.

Alexandra Villa Forte, a physician at the Cleveland Clinic, notes that Joints are the connections between two or more bones. Some do not move normally, such as those between the bones of the skull, and others allow a complex range of motion.

Meanwhile, cartilage is a tough, flexible tissue that covers the extremities of the body at the joint.

However, this is not the only reason why joints are affected, there are diseases such as Sjögren’s syndrome, arthritis, lupus and others.

What are these diseases?

Sjogren’s syndrome: This autoimmune disease affects the glands that produce moisture in many parts of the body.

arthritis: It causes joint pain and swelling. Osteoarthritis is the most common. It has been found that when you are young and have an injury, it can lead to osteoporosis over time.

Lupus: This autoimmune disease affects many parts of the body and can cause joint and muscle pain.

On the other hand, the portal specialized in Better Health with Health, indicated that to avoid arthritis, certain foods should be avoided.

Foods to avoid

Vegetables of the nightshade family

These vegetables can be a real headache for those with this condition. According to the portal, this is the list of foods:

Pepper

Potato

Pepper

tomatoes

eggplant

Eggplant contains flavonoids that can help lower cholesterol levels. Photo: Getty Images. – Photo: Gettyimages Photo

2. Foods that contain a lot of purines

The portal explains that purine is a compound that produces uric acid, a fluid that accumulates in the body, especially in joints and tissues. These foods should be limited:

meat : Brains, liver, kidneys, veal, bacon, and turkey.

fish and shellfish Pairing: mussels, cod, mackerel, herring, anchovies, tuna, trout, and sardines.

AharonPairing: Thick sauces, broths, peas, spinach, mushrooms, asparagus, beans, chickpeas, and beer.

3. Dairy

Dairy products have multiple benefits for the bones, they are rich in calcium. However, there are people who suffer from arthritis and the pain increases when eating dairy products. These foods can begin to be limited in the diet to reduce the effect on pain.

leben

ghee

ghee

generous

generous

Yogurt

icy

However, Better To Health notes that to get calcium and protein, people can choose these foods:

tofu

quinoa

stray

lentil

spinach

Medicinal plants for joint pain

valerian

A study conducted by the Iranian University of Shiraz confirmed that valerian has an analgesic effect that can help calm common ailments such as spasms, headaches, muscle spasms, and others.

Ingredients

1 teaspoon of valerian root (5 g).

1 cup of water (250 ml).

to prepare

Boil a cup of water in a saucepan, and when it boils, add valerian and leave for another 3 minutes.

After the recommended time, remove from heat, leave and consume.

Mint

A study from Shahid Beheshti University indicates that although the main benefits of mint are to relieve gas and stomach infections, It also has an interesting analgesic effect that can help reduce stomach pain and other associated ailments.

Ingredients

1 teaspoon mint (5 g).

1 cup of water (250 ml).

to prepare