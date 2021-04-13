Christian Martinelli’s secrets: this was the moment the phrase “we love you forever” appeared

This was the emotional and emotional narration of Christian Martinelli and Luis Garcia in the 2014 Brazilian Qualifiers Rounds (Video: Youtube Roberto Gomez Junko)

One of the special features of a commentator Aztec SportsAnd the Christian MartinelliIs a popular phrase that succeeds in evoking compassion and sympathy among football fans. one of The most remembered shows It is when it is The Mexican national team faced Costa Rica In the Hexagonal from CONCACAF in 2013.

the couple Dr. Garcia and Martinoli They took microphones to narrate The moment when the selection of the United States gave the rating to Tri for Brazil 2014Tricolor lost the match against Costa Rica.

In an interview with Roberto Gómez Junco about his YouTube channel “Dialogues without a Ball”, Christian revealed the emotions he felt at the time When Mexico is knocked out, for a moment, from the World Cup.

Jorge Campos, Luis Garcia and Christian Martinoli’s team arrived at the stadium booth to present every minute of the match to the Mexican fans (Photo: File)

He began by explaining the passion that motivated him and how The Panama match against the United States gained more significance That same Mexican gameHe also talked about the atmosphere that prevailed with the Costa Rican fans as he insulted any Mexican.

“The insults we received that day were as if we were in another field in Central America, I won’t say the country, the place, or anything. But it was simply another area in which hostility penetrated the environment in another constant way. In Costa Rica it did not happen, and that day went by and I felt it. ”

However we welcome a team first Jorge CamposAnd the Luis Garcia s Christian Martinelli They came to the stadium booth to present every minute of the match to the Mexican fans. When Costa Rica’s second goal fell, Martinoli no longer wanted to watch the national team match and looked for a way to watch the Panama vs. USA match.

Mexico lost 2-1 to Costa Rica but US goals gave it a pass to the World Cup Qualifiers (Photo: Reuters / Mike Blake)

It should be noted that in that six-way match, the Stars and Stripes team was a staple of the national team to pass to the knockout rounds heading to Brazil 2014. If the US team wins the duel, it will help the Mexicans reach the playoff matches.

The sports commentator detailed how he convinced the production to show the same matches at the same time Time under the sign Azteca Sport. He indicated that he did not know if the TV station had the broadcasting rights but he did everything in his power to watch the match.

“At some point when Lewis spoke, I went to our field producer, took off my headband and asked Cachito: I need to watch the game (Panama vs. USA), I left it in the order that he arranged it and I continue, he is there when they put him down and they say ‘That’s all ”

When the Americans scored a goal Martinoli started to get excited, and he said on the broadcast: “Complex America, Doctor! Goal of the United States, I love you, Uncle Sam, Obama, you, Uribe Obama.Chuckled, Luis Garcia continued to analyze the odds of Mexico going to the World Cup.

As the last minutes of games Mexican national team The euphoric American, Martinoli, began to narrate the Panama match instead of the Azteca team. The journalist explained that from a small screen he continued to close that match.

Christian Martinelli explained that his criticism of the players in this post was born out of personal fears (Image: Instagram @ cmartinolimx)

Christian Martinelli explained this Criticizing the players he made in that submission Born out of personal fears and frustration at seeing those chosen who did nothing to equalize the outcome, this is how one of the most memorable phrases came up when he said he loved North America:

“Two minutes left in both Panama and Costa Rica, the attention of the United States, ¡Gol !, ¡gol !, gol de Estados Unidos! We love you, we love you forever and forever. America complex, Doctor. The United States puts us in the ranking. Not you, not you who wear green, They are yesNot you, let it be clear to you throughout your life ”

Gómez Junco described it as the most important moment on a journalistic level due to the quality and intensity with which the game lived.

