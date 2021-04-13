The arrival of the Oscars sports in Seville

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

Winners of the twenty-second edition of Laureus World Sports AwardsThe most prestigious sports trophy will be announced in Seville on May 6. The prizes will be a virtual ceremony in which the most memorable sporting shows of 2020 will be honored, and the significant impact athletes have had on society during the year that witnessed the spread of the epidemic. The ceremony, presentations and related news will be available to the global media and will be widely shared on the social media platforms of Laureus.

