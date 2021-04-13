The arrival of the Oscars sports in Seville

Winners of the twenty-second edition of Laureus World Sports AwardsThe most prestigious sports trophy will be announced in Seville on May 6. The prizes will be a virtual ceremony in which the most memorable sporting shows of 2020 will be honored, and the significant impact athletes have had on society during the year that witnessed the spread of the epidemic. The ceremony, presentations and related news will be available to the global media and will be widely shared on the social media platforms of Laureus.

According to the organization, Laureus chose Seville and Andalusia for this ceremony to capture the essence of Spanish culture and passion. For its astonishing beauty and remarkable history that makes it a unique city with three World Heritage monuments, with an important projection linked to innovation and sustainability, with equal participation and commitment to sport and social integration. Seville is also celebrating the bicentennial of the first world tour with Fernando de Magallanes and Juan Sebastian Elcano.

In this edition, marked by the health crisis, with Laureus focusing on “sport for good”, there will be additional awards that will tell inspiring stories for those who have worked tirelessly to combat the Coronavirus pandemic. They will shed light on the personality of athletes who have used their positions of influence to fight for social justice and humanitarian causes.

Since its inception, Laureus has improved the lives of more than six million children and youth, and now supports more than 250 community sports programs around the world by making the visionary words of its first sponsor Nelson Mandela come true: “Sport has the power to change the world.

The Laureus family spans all continents and is an inspiring network focused on specific goals from members of the World Sports Academy, ambassadors, athletes, sports government bodies, federations and public supporters – all they are committed to is to support ‘Sport for Good’ and spread the movement to influence a wider global audience.

Laureus Academy members welcomed the news. Myth of North American Athletics Michael Johnson “Seville has many memories for me,” he said. She ran one of the most memorable races out there in 1999 when she set the world record for the 400m dash that has been around for 17 years, so it’s a special place. I remember saying at the time that it was the perfect place. He wanted gold, but he also knew he wouldn’t have many opportunities to break the world record. In Seville I was really at peace with myself. I am delighted to be able to reconnect with Seville, this time with the Laureus Awards. ”

Olympic gymnastics icon Nadia Comaneci “As a member of Laureus Academy for more than 20 years, I would like to express how happy we are to be able to join Seville to create what I know will be a great award show. Spain is one of my favorite countries and I know there is a great passion for Laureus amongst sports fans. Who really appreciate all the work we do to help children through our work with “Sport for Good” around the world. Seville is a very special city and I’m so excited to be able to partner with it. “

Footballer Luis Figo“As a member of the Laureus Academy I live in Spain, I am especially happy that the 2021 Awards are being held in the country again. The last of them was in Barcelona in 2007, which is a long time ago. Special thanks to everyone in Seville,” said, who played for Barcelona and Real Madrid. Who made this possible at this extremely difficult time. “

Juan EspadasThe Mayor of Seville said: “It is our pleasure to join Laureus at the Laureus World Sports Awards 2021, especially at a time like this for the city of Seville, which is celebrating the 500th anniversary of the first circumnavigation of the Earth. By Fernando de Magallanes and Juan Sebastian Elcano. “Seville in 1519 and returned three years later. From that moment on, all the oceans and continents of the planet were connected.”

“Now, with our desire to create a new goal for our future, and a new awareness of the challenges we face in the modern world, we can use the same spirit of explorers to change the world for the better. Like Laureus, Seville supports the UN Sustainable Development Goals and once again we can be an engine for change. In the world “.

“We recognize the ability of humanity to constantly develop exploration, science, arts and sport. That is why we are so happy to be partners with Laureus at this important moment,” added Mayor Juan Espadas.

Among the many great names that have had a year to remember and who will compete for the awards are Laurie Rafael Nadal, Lewis Hamilton, LeBron James, Robert Lewandowski, Naomi Osaka, Federica Brignoni, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Los Angeles Lakers and Mercedes. AMG Petronas Formula One, Ansu Fati, Joan Mir, Tadej Pogacar, Dominic Thiem, Kento Momota, Alex Smith, and Mikaela Shiffrin.

the choice Candidates for Los Laureus World Sports Awards 2021

The Laureus World Sports Awards winners are chosen by a distinguished sports jury: 69 members of the Laureus World Sports Academy, living sports legends who honor today’s best athletes.

Son of Elus: Giacomo Agostini, Marcus Allen, Luciana Aimar, Franz Beckenbauer, Boris Becker, Ian Botham, Sergey Popka, Cafu, Fabian Cancellara, Bobby Charlton, Sebastian Coe, Nadia Comaneci, Nicole David, Alessandro Del Piero, Marceli Dissing, Cabel Mick Dohan, David Doylett, Rahul Dravid, Jessica Ennis Hill, Louis Figo, Emerson Fittipaldi, Sean Fitzpatrick (Chairman), Missy Franklin, Don Fraser, Taney Gray Thompson, Ryan Giggs, Rod Juliet, Brian Habana, Mika Hakkinen, Tony Hawk, Maria Hovel-Reich, Mike Horn, Chris Hoy, Miguel Endorain, Michael Johnson, Cape Keno, Franz Clammer, Lennox Lewis, Tigla Loroupe, Dan Marino, Yao Ming, Edwin Moses, Nawal Al-Mutawakkil, Lee Na, Ruby Nish, Martina Navratilova, Alexei Nemoff, Jack Nicklaus, Lorena Ochoa, Brian O’Discoll, Gary Player, Mornet de Plessis, Hugo Porta, Carles Puyol, Raul, Steve Redgrave, Vivien Richards, Monica Seles, Mark Spitz, Sachin Tendulkar, Daly Thompson, Alberto Francesco Totti, Steve Wu, Katrin A. Wheat, L. J Xiaopeng, Yang Yang

Laureus was founded by trustees Richemont and Daimler, and is supported by its global partners Mercedes-Benz, IWC Schaffhausen and MUFG.

List of nominees for the 2021 Laureus World Sports Awards

Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Joshua Cheptegei Award (Uganda) Athletics: He broke the 5,000 and 10,000 meters world record in 2020

Armand Duplantes (Sweden) Athletics: Set the world record in indoor and outdoor pole vaulting in 2020

Lewis Hamilton (United Kingdom) Motorsports – record-breaking champion of the 7th Formula 1 World Championship

LeBron James (USA) Basketball: The Los Angeles Lakers star won the fourth NBA title and fourth MVP award in the final match.

Robert Lewandowski (Poland) Football: With 55 goals, Bayern Munich won the Champions League and the German League

Raphael Nadal (Spain) Tennis: He won his thirteenth French Open title, the twentieth major tournament of his career, with Roger Federer tied.

Anna van der Bregen – Laureus World Sports Award for the Year (Netherlands) Cycling: Won the Road Race and Time Trials at the World Championships

Federica Brignoni (Italy) Skiing: The first Italian to win the general title of the World Cup, in addition to the giant and joint slalom classes.

Brigid Cosje (Kenya) Athletics – Won rescheduled the London Marathon by more than three minutes

Naomi Osaka (Japan) Tennis: At only 22 years old, he won his second time at the US Open in 2020, the third major tournament of his career.

Wendy Renard (France) Football: captain of Lyon, who won the Champions League for the fifth time in a row

Brianna Stewart (USA) Basketball – led the Seattle Storm to win the WNBA Championship and won the MVP in the Final

Laureus World Team of the Year Award for Argentine men’s rugby teamDefeated for the first time in history, the All Blacks, a three-time world champion

Bayern Munich (Germany) Football: They won the European Champions League, German League and German Cup under Hansi Flick

Presidents of Kansas City (USA) American Football – won the Super Bowl for the first time since 1970

Liverpool (UK) FOOTBALL – With the help of Jurgen Klopp, he won his first Premier League title in 30 years

Los Angeles Lakers (USA) Basketball – Inspired by LeBron James, they won the 17th NBA Championship

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 team (Germany): Reached the record for his seventh championship

Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Ansu Fati Award (Spain) Football: At the age of 17 he became the youngest goalscorer for the Spanish national team and in El Clásico with Barcelona.

Patrick Mahomes (USA) American Football: At the age of 24, he led the Kansas City Chiefs to win their first Super Bowl in 50 years

Joan Mir (Spain) riding motorcycles: At the age of 23 he won his first Moto GP World Championship

Tadige Bojacar (Slovenia) Cycling: At the age of 21, he became the youngest cyclist of the century to win the Tour de France

Iga Swiatek (Poland) Tennis: At only 19 years old, she won the French Open and became the youngest Roland Garros winner since 1992

Dominic Tim (Austria) Tennis – Won his first major tournament in the US Open and reached the final of the Australian Open

Laureus World Comeback of the Year Award

Daniel Bard (USA) Baseball: A successful comeback after a seven-year absence due to dystonia

Kento Momota (Japan) Badminton: The world number one is back in competition after surviving a serious car accident

Alex Morgan (USA) Football: She made her debut for Tottenham, London, just 184 days after giving birth

Parrot Max (Canada) Snowboard: Recovered from cancer, and won two gold medals at X Games 2020

Michaela Schiffrin (United States) Skiing: Back from a hiatus after the death of his father to win the championships again

Alex Smith (EE. UU.) American Football: Back with Washington 728 days, 17 surgeries after a leg injury

Laureus Sports Award for Good Boxgirls (Kenya) Boxing – Supports and empowers girls at risk in marginalized communities in Nairobi

Columbianitus Foundation (Colombia) Football and rugby – bridging the gender gap and promoting education through sport

Kickformor (Germany) Football – To teach young people how to make positive contributions to their societies

I love that: I like Charging …

Related