Chrome OS Flex could give your old PC a second wind

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

Google believes Chrome OS has a chance of succeeding outside of Chromebooks, and for that reason, it has announced that the OS will try its luck on Macs and PCs. motion called Chrome OS Flex Which is completely free to download, and is intended to serve the needs of schools and businesses, according to the edge.

Chrome OS Flex merges files The same graphic interface and basic tools that we already found in Chrome OS; Including Chrome browser. Of course, there is support for syncing settings and bookmarks. In addition, we will have the Google Assistant at our disposal and various integrations with Android devices.

One of the most striking features of Chrome OS Flex is that, like the standard version of the operating system, No high-performance PC required for installation. This means you can play it on your old Macs or PCs to give them a second chance. This is due to the fact that a significant part of its functionality is possible thanks to the “cloud”. These are the minimum requirements:

  • Healer: Intel or AMD x86 64-bit.
  • RAM: 4GB.
  • storage: 16 gigabytes.
  • BIOS: Full administrative access.

Chrome OS Flex is a free and sustainable way to update devices you already own. It’s easy to deploy to all of your computers, or just try it out to see what a cloud-based operating system can offer.

Google

Beware, Google points out that some Chrome OS Flex features, such as Google Assistant support or syncing with Android, may not be available on PCs that don’t meet the specifications. This includes those who meet the minimum requirements.

