The third beta version of iOS 15.4 is already available, does it include news?

The main novelty that was included is the ability to unlock the iPhone with a mask without the need for an Apple Watch. Although this feature is only present in iPhone 12 and 13. Also, it is not limited to generic device unlocking, as it can also be applied to Apple Pay or secure password access. Likewise, we also highlight the possibility to deactivate notifications when the shortcut is activated.

At the time of writing, very few minutes have passed for you to be able to check what news this beta version contains. But we must bear in mind that a priori we will not find any noticeable news, because we are talking at the end of a minor update. The only thing that can be clarified is the continuation of the news that we already saw in the first beta and which was decisive for many.

Aside from this on the iPad, brightness control is included in the Magic Keyboard through the Control Center, as is the customization of gestures made with the Apple Pencil. But what interests you most comes from the hand of macOS 12.3 with the new Universal Control function on Mac so you can use it with your iPad as if it were a second screen with the same keyboard and mouse. This is undoubtedly a key thing when we talk about improving productivity. Finally, in the case of watchOS 8.5 or tvOS 15.4, no news.

When will you be able to install it?

Currently, we are talking about a release in the testing phase. This means that only developers will be able to install it, and in a few hours beta testers will be able to. At the moment, no one else will be able to install it, and in a few weeks new betas are expected to continue to be released to solve problems faced by all the people testing the versions. This is intended to polish the final version.

In this case, it should be remembered that the launch can take place in March or April. There are quite a few rumors that are already pointing to the fact that next March 8 there will be a new keyword to introduce new devices. In this case, it is possible that we will see the final presentation during the event, although this is all just a guess.