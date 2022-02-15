WhatsApp | How to activate the “spy” mode of the application | technology | trick | wander | Applications | Smart phones | audio | Voice notes | Voice messages | seen | Mobile phones | Messaging | nda | nnni | data

App “spy” mode The WhatsApp It’s a kind of configuration that goes completely unnoticed by the app, for example, read (visual) confirmations won’t show up in both group and one-to-one chats, likewise, you’ll be able to see your friends’ statuses without them to know and other add-ons that all of your contacts will think You are no longer using your WhatsApp account.

Disable reading thanks

First, make sure of it The WhatsApp You have no pending updates in the Google Play Store or the App Store.

Now, go to Settings by tapping on the three vertical dots icon at the top right (for Android), or the gear icon at the bottom right.

Click on the “Account” > “Privacy” sections.

Finally, turn off the “Read Receipts” switch.

This configuration will cause you to no longer see that double blue check that appears under each message after you read it or when you listen to a voice note, but keep in mind that you won’t know if your friends have read your message. It’s important to make it clear that if you’re in a group chat and you read the messages or turn on the audio, everyone will know you’ve seen it, and to prevent that from happening, there’s a trick we’ll explain later.

In addition, disabling Read Receipt also affects cases of The WhatsAppThis will allow you to see any status incognito, this means that your visualization will not appear to any of your contacts, but you will not know who has seen your stories either. Basically, the number zero will appear in the number of views.

How to read group messages or listen to audio files without showing WhatsAPP Verification

When sending a message or voice memo through a group chat The WhatsApp, you can see who has viewed it or played it in the following way: click on your message for a second until it is highlighted, touch the three dots in the upper right, and finally click on “info”. At the bottom, you’ll see “Seen by” and all the contacts who have seen or listened to your message. To avoid this, do the following:

When you receive a group message, close the application.

Then clear notifications and close all open background windows.

Pull down the menu bar, turn off Wi-Fi and mobile data, and turn on Airplane mode.

Wait 5-10 seconds for the cell phone to completely disconnect from the Internet.

Opens The WhatsApp And enter the group chat you want.

Read messages and play the audio, then close the app and remove it from the background. The images may not be viewable because you will need to download them.

Turn off “Airplane” mode to call again.

Done, so no one will know you’ve read messages in a group chat, because when a member checks if they’ve read their message, your name won’t appear in the “Seen Before” section. Without a doubt, it is a very useful trick when you want to know what they wrote in a batch but you don’t want to leave any traces.

Do you have a problem with The WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.