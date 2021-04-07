Colombia – Chile: This training was in the national stadium – international football – sport
You have created your account on EL TIEMPO. Get to know your profile and customize it.
A verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
No, change email. Yes, send
James sharpens his archery skills in Santiago de Chile.
Queiroz’s team knew the location of Tuesday’s match.
Find El Cazamentiras Authentication at the end.
October 13, 2020, 1:11 pm
The Colombian national team recognized the national stadium in Santiago on Monday, which is the historic venue where the match against Chile will be played on Tuesday in the World Cup match.
Colombia did some actions in the afternoon, on the scene of the match, with some moves with the ball.
(Also read: Is the winning team unaffected? Alignment determined by Colombia)
The national team received wide support from Colombian fans who were present outside the hotel and were able to see the players from afar.
Then they traveled to the National Stadium to watch the team from outside the stage.
The practice, according to photos provided by the press office of Selection, had goalkeeping and definition work, with James in full-motion training shots.
Sports
October 13, 2020, 1:11 pm
Keep going down
To find more content
I have got Content limit Of the month
Enjoy content Digital time no limits. subscribe now!
* 900 Colombian Pesos / month for the first two months
We know you love being updated.
Create an account and enjoy:
- Access to newsletters With the current best news.
- Suspension The news that interests you.
- Memorizes Your favorite items.
Create an account and you can Enjoy our content From any device.