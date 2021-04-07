Colombia – Chile: This training was in the national stadium – international football – sport

33 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Choose Colombia

James sharpens his archery skills in Santiago de Chile.

Queiroz’s team knew the location of Tuesday’s match.

The Colombian national team recognized the national stadium in Santiago on Monday, which is the historic venue where the match against Chile will be played on Tuesday in the World Cup match.

Colombia did some actions in the afternoon, on the scene of the match, with some moves with the ball.

(Also read: Is the winning team unaffected? Alignment determined by Colombia)

Choose Colombia

Colombia trained in Santiago.

The national team received wide support from Colombian fans who were present outside the hotel and were able to see the players from afar.

Then they traveled to the National Stadium to watch the team from outside the stage.

Choose Colombia

Colombia trained in the national stadium.

The practice, according to photos provided by the press office of Selection, had goalkeeping and definition work, with James in full-motion training shots.

