Colombia play a pre-Olympic playoff match against France, the world runner-up

This content was posted on May 11, 2021 – 10:50

Sports for Writing, May 11th (EFE). The women’s rugby 7 Colombian team, which played the Rio de Janeiro games, has been paired with France, the world runners-up, in the group stage of the pre-Olympic qualifiers to be held in June in Monte Carlo, which will award the last two tickets to Tokyo.

In addition to the French national team, Colombia will face Hong Kong and Madagascar on the first day, Saturday 19, in a bid to become one of the eight teams that will compete the next day for the two Olympic places in the knockout stage.

The other favorite team in the classification besides the French, Russia, is part of Group A along with Argentina, Mexico and Samoa, while Group B consists of Papua New Guinea, Jamaica, Kazakhstan and Tunisia.

In the men’s tournament, which is being held on the same date at the Stade Louis II in the capital of Monaco, only the top seed will play the Olympic Games and two fewer teams participate, ten.

Mexico and Chile have few options to be in Tokyo because there are three teams that regularly participate in the world championships, the main international circuit of Rugby 7: France, Samoa and Ireland.

The Mexicans will compete in Group A against the Samoans and the Irish, as well as Tonga and Zimbabwe. Chileans are included in the French-led group, along with Hong Kong, Jamaica and Uganda. EFE

