Tebas makes a millionaire pact with Disney for LaLiga to be watched in the US

“At the end of this week, we will announce a very important topic related to audiovisual rights at the international level,” he said. Javier Tebas This Tuesday at a “sports breakfast” in the newspaper “Europa Press”. The President of the Republic added, “I cannot and must not disclose anything, but the matter has passed for a year and a half during the period of the Coronavirus outbreak.” LaLiga. Well, as El Confidencial has learned and confirmed, This is a very important issue for international rights Agreement with Disney, owner of ESPN’s sports content, In order to watch LaLiga in the US in English and Spanish. The deal – which is expected to be announced this week, as Tebas himself has presented – will be long-term and at three numbers a year, so income will easily exceed 500 million.

“I meet everyone, even Cinexin”The head of the league hung a few minutes ago to give another idea. In addition to finding a good partner like Disney, the great management of Thebes is above all in being able to Termination of the agreement with beIN Sports. Qatar TV is considered a global powerhouse, but in the United States it ended up becoming irrelevant due to its low distribution due to problems with some of its providers. Initially it was the cable company Comcast / Infiniti The one that broke off ties and then became dependent on the satellite DirecTV And cable AT & T / U-verse Those who have decided to delete beIN Sports channels from their channel list.

BeIN Sports acquired the rights to LaLiga for the first time in 2012, and three years later, it renewed the contract for five more seasons, until 2020. In this way, the channel is controlled by Al Jazeera He cemented his commitment to Spanish football. According to Sport Business, that was the case MediaPro The person responsible for mediating as the company responsible for distributing LaLiga rights. In 2019, the sale of its audiovisual rights in the US was renewed with beIN Sports until 2024. However, in an unprecedented event, LaLiga suffered a blackout after its broadcast channel failed to renew its contract With either of the two major platforms providing TV services.

The importance of the United States

The popularity of a competition like LaLiga has something to do with Distribution of television broadcasting rights Across all markets, as Javier Tebas admitted this Tuesday, “the United States is the largest ever.” Hence the strategic importance of the channel that it owns Disney, which also has the rights to the Italian League and German League. LaLiga’s relegation will cement ESPN as the leading football channel in the North American country. Referring to the famous match in Miami, which is now by agreement that will soon be official, the Spanish Football Association Supreme Commander said more important. .

LaLiga Santander, the protagonist of the opening of the New York Stock Exchange. (EFE)

Spanish football has shown solvency and is not in danger.He assured Javier Tebas, who boasted that despite the delicate situation he had been through and was still living with the epidemic, “we did not ask for any rescue from the government and we complied with the taxes.” “This highlights our financial solvency, our ability to respond, and the reliability of our sector in the economic field,” he said.

“When Florentino [Pérez] He said he was coming to save Premier League football, I didn’t laugh, but it made me so sad. “The European Union cannot remain inactive, but the biggest punishment has been social protest.” Infantino paid, and I personally said to him. “ “It is not true that football will be destroyed in three years.”. As expected, there were several headlines that left good in Europa Press’s “Sports Breakfasts”. However, the news was different. Nothing short of LaLiga with Disney. As its founder says, “If you can dream about it, you can do it; remember it all started with the mouse” …