Cuba determines the pre-selection of 32 pre-Olympiad players in the United States

31 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Havana, May 10 (EFE). – The Cuban National Baseball Committee announced, on Monday, the pre-selection of 32 players, including the island team, which will be formed in the pre-Olympic tournament of the Americas, which will be held on May 31 in the United States. American cities are Port St. Lucie and West Palm Beach.

The group consists of five recipients, nine players, five players and 13 shooters, including two contract players in professional leagues in Japan and others who have been called up to the postponed Caribbean Cup in Curaçao, Sports Gate reported Monday.

The chosen missionaries are Ariel Martinez, Yosefani Alarcon, Evan Prieto, Raphael Vinales and Andres Perez.

As players, the group brings together Lespan Correa, Jordanis Samon, Guillermo Aviles, Cesar Prieto, Erispelle Aruubarina, Jordan Mandoli, Yorispel Graciel, Yadel Mojica and Diane Garcia.

In the parks there are Frederic Cepeda, Ruel Santos, Alfredo Despine, Drake Runs, and Ricco Santos.

The pitcher group is headed by superstar Lazaro Blanco, Carlos Juan Vieira, Yoni Yera, Yariel Rodriguez, Andy Rodriguez, Brian Chee, Levan Moinelo, Ridel Martinez, Frank Abel Alvarez, Yodel Rodriguez and Pablo River Guelos. .

The Cuban cast will make its debut against Venezuela in the pre-Olympiad tour of the Americas.

The Al Jazira players will face Canada on the second day, 1 June, and the Colombia national team will be their next rival.

In Group A, Cubans, Canadians and Colombians met alongside the Venezuelans.

Group B consists of the United States, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, and Nicaragua.

The top two leaders in each group will advance to the league.

The champion will take fifth place in the Olympic Games, which have already secured the ninth place from Japan, Australia, Mexico and Israel.

Baseball will return to the Olympics after being absent from London 2012 and Rio de Janeiro 2016, but will be absent again at Paris 2024.

