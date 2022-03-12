Colombia women’s national football team will play two friendlies against Venezuela – International Football – Sports

The Colombian women’s national team is preparing to play the Copa America at home, from July 8-30. And now, he will have two more matches to prepare for that tournament.

The Colombian Football Federation announced, on Friday, that the team led by Nelson Abadia will play two matches against the Venezuelan national team.

Schedule of friendly matches against Venezuela

Both matches will be played at Estadio Pascual Guerrero in Cali, a venue that stands out as the home of the Women’s Cup team, with the first game taking place on Saturday 9 April, at 5pm, with fans in attendance. .

The second match will be held on Tuesday the twelfth of the same month, at ten in the morning, this time behind closed doors.

With these two encounters, there are already 14 preparatory matches played by the national team, after the football final in Lima 2019 Pan American Games, in which Colombia won the gold medal.

This is how preparations go for the Copa America Women’s Championship

Preparations began in November 2019, with two friendly matches against Argentina in Ezeiza: the first lost 1-0 and the second tied two goals. Then, in January 2021, he played two games against the United States, the current world champion: both lost, 4-0 and 6-0.

In April last year, Colombia faced Ecuador twice as a visitor, with two wins (0-1 and 0-4). Then, in September, they lost 2-0 to Mexico at the Azteca Stadium.

The last matches on Colombian soil were: a 3-1 win over Chile in October. Two victories over Uruguay (3-2 and 1-0), in November, and this year, in February, two draws against Argentina, 2-2 and 0-0, in Cali and Bucaramanga, respectively.

The Copa América Femenina will provide three direct quota places and two playoffs for the World Cup in India in 2023. Colombia will seek to qualify again, after being eliminated from France 2019.

