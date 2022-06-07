Colombia women’s national team: called up for matches vs. USA – International Football – Sports
The Colombian Football Federation published, on Tuesday, the list of players called up for the matches that the women’s national team will play against. United States at the end of this month, Preparing for the Copa America.
From the very beginning, he draws attention to the frequent absences of players Yurily Rincon, Isabella Echeveri and Natalia Gaitan, who are among the most prominent football players.
summoner
Independent Ana Gabriela Hortas Linares Santa Fe
Angela Daniela Barron Deviators Kicks FC (USA)
ANGIE YULIETH CASTAÑEDA VANEGAS CF Cáceres (ESP)
Carolina Arias Vidal Deportivo Cali
Catalina Perez Jaramillo Real Betis Palombe (Spain)
Daniela Alexandra Arias Rojas Pachuca (Mexico)
Daniela Montoya Queiroz, junior athlete
Daniela Caracas Gonzalez RCD Espanyol (Spain)
Diana Carolina Ospina Garcia America from Cali
Alexa Marie Bahr Racing de Santander (Spain)
Guerlain Andrea Carabalo Martinez Deportivo Cali
Lady Patricia Andrade Rodriguez, National Athletics Federation
Lisi Maria Santos Herrera Atlético de Madrid (Spain)
Liana Melina Salazar Vergara Corinthians (Brazil)
Linda Lizeth Caicedo Allegra Deportivo Cali
Lorena Bedoya Durango National Sports
Luz Catherine Tapia Ramirez Santiago Morning (CHI)
Royal Society MANUELA VANEGAS CATAÑO (ESP)
Maria Edith Morales Vargas Deportivo Calle
Maria Catalina Osme Pineda America Callie
Mayra Tatiana Ramirez Ramirez FC Huelva (Spain)
Syndicate Monica Ramos Santana (Brazil)
Nancy Viviana Acosta Narez Independent Santa Fe
Sandra Melina Sibelveda Lopera Hapoel Marmorek Rehovot (ISR)
Tatiana Ariza Diaz Deportivo Cali
the parties
United States vs. Colombia
Date: June 25, 2022
City: Colorado
Venue: Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City
Time: 6:30 p.m. (Columbia time)
United States vs. Colombia
Date: June 28, 2022
City: Utah
Venue: Rio Tinto Stadium, Sandy
Time: 9:00 p.m. (Columbia time)
