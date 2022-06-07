Colombia women’s national team: called up for matches vs. USA – International Football – Sports

The Colombian Football Federation published, on Tuesday, the list of players called up for the matches that the women’s national team will play against. United States at the end of this month, Preparing for the Copa America.

From the very beginning, he draws attention to the frequent absences of players Yurily Rincon, Isabella Echeveri and Natalia Gaitan, who are among the most prominent football players.

summoner

Independent Ana Gabriela Hortas Linares Santa Fe

Angela Daniela Barron Deviators Kicks FC (USA)

ANGIE YULIETH CASTAÑEDA VANEGAS CF Cáceres (ESP)

Carolina Arias Vidal Deportivo Cali

Catalina Perez Jaramillo Real Betis Palombe (Spain)

Daniela Alexandra Arias Rojas Pachuca (Mexico)

Daniela Montoya Queiroz, junior athlete

Daniela Caracas Gonzalez RCD Espanyol (Spain)

Diana Carolina Ospina Garcia America from Cali

Alexa Marie Bahr Racing de Santander (Spain)

Guerlain Andrea Carabalo Martinez Deportivo Cali

Lady Patricia Andrade Rodriguez, National Athletics Federation

Lisi Maria Santos Herrera Atlético de Madrid (Spain)

Liana Melina Salazar Vergara Corinthians (Brazil)

Linda Lizeth Caicedo Allegra Deportivo Cali

Lorena Bedoya Durango National Sports

Luz Catherine Tapia Ramirez Santiago Morning (CHI)

Royal Society MANUELA VANEGAS CATAÑO (ESP)

Maria Edith Morales Vargas Deportivo Calle

Maria Catalina Osme Pineda America Callie

Mayra Tatiana Ramirez Ramirez FC Huelva (Spain)

Syndicate Monica Ramos Santana (Brazil)

Nancy Viviana Acosta Narez Independent Santa Fe

Sandra Melina Sibelveda Lopera Hapoel Marmorek Rehovot (ISR)

Tatiana Ariza Diaz Deportivo Cali

📝 The women’s senior team is back! They are the ones chosen by Nelson Abadia to play the matches 🆚 🇺🇸 with the goal of the Copa America that will be held in July in our country 🆚 United States

🗓 June 25 and 28

the parties

United States vs. Colombia

Date: June 25, 2022

City: Colorado

Venue: Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City

Time: 6:30 p.m. (Columbia time)

United States vs. Colombia

Date: June 28, 2022

City: Utah

Venue: Rio Tinto Stadium, Sandy

Time: 9:00 p.m. (Columbia time)

