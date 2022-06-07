Colombia women’s national team: called up for matches vs. USA – International Football – Sports

24 hours ago Sharon Hanson

The Colombian Football Federation published, on Tuesday, the list of players called up for the matches that the women’s national team will play against. United States at the end of this month, Preparing for the Copa America.

From the very beginning, he draws attention to the frequent absences of players Yurily Rincon, Isabella Echeveri and Natalia Gaitan, who are among the most prominent football players.

summoner

Independent Ana Gabriela Hortas Linares Santa Fe

Angela Daniela Barron Deviators Kicks FC (USA)

ANGIE YULIETH CASTAÑEDA VANEGAS CF Cáceres (ESP)

Carolina Arias Vidal Deportivo Cali

Catalina Perez Jaramillo Real Betis Palombe (Spain)

Daniela Alexandra Arias Rojas Pachuca (Mexico)

Daniela Montoya Queiroz, junior athlete

Daniela Caracas Gonzalez RCD Espanyol (Spain)

Diana Carolina Ospina Garcia America from Cali

Alexa Marie Bahr Racing de Santander (Spain)

Guerlain Andrea Carabalo Martinez Deportivo Cali

Lady Patricia Andrade Rodriguez, National Athletics Federation

Lisi Maria Santos Herrera Atlético de Madrid (Spain)

Liana Melina Salazar Vergara Corinthians (Brazil)

Linda Lizeth Caicedo Allegra Deportivo Cali

Lorena Bedoya Durango National Sports

Luz Catherine Tapia Ramirez Santiago Morning (CHI)

Royal Society MANUELA VANEGAS CATAÑO (ESP)

Maria Edith Morales Vargas Deportivo Calle

Maria Catalina Osme Pineda America Callie

Mayra Tatiana Ramirez Ramirez FC Huelva (Spain)

Syndicate Monica Ramos Santana (Brazil)

Nancy Viviana Acosta Narez Independent Santa Fe

Sandra Melina Sibelveda Lopera Hapoel Marmorek Rehovot (ISR)

Tatiana Ariza Diaz Deportivo Cali

the parties

United States vs. Colombia
Date: June 25, 2022
City: Colorado
Venue: Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City
Time: 6:30 p.m. (Columbia time)

United States vs. Colombia
Date: June 28, 2022
City: Utah
Venue: Rio Tinto Stadium, Sandy
Time: 9:00 p.m. (Columbia time)

More news

Sports

More Stories

Phil Mickelson will not leave the PGA Tour

7 hours ago Sharon Hanson

First LGBTQ + mariachi sends a message of acceptance and respect in Angel City FC

16 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Video: Frank Velasquez breaks it off with a new title in California: ‘It’s a good year’

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Canceled in the last minute match between Canada and Panama

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Mexico’s sun

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Australian Lee wins women’s golf tournament | Sports

3 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Saturn’s mysterious hexapolar has a little brother | Science and Ecology | Dr..

7 hours ago Mia Thompson

Phil Mickelson will not leave the PGA Tour

7 hours ago Sharon Hanson

The Nintendo Live History rumor seems to be based on speculation only

8 hours ago Leo Adkins

Lucky cacti: 5 types you must have in your home to attract money and good luck

8 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

America warns the new convoy: “The borders are not open” | international | News

8 hours ago Leland Griffith