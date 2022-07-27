Cuba confirms abandonment of its jug, Yaimé Pérez | Sports

8 hours ago Sharon Hanson

HAVANA (AFP) – Cuba returned from the World Championships in Athletics without medals and a collapsed delegation.

Cuban sports authorities have confirmed that two athletes, including multi-champion discus thrower Yami Perez, left the delegation in the United States after last week’s World Cup.

A report from the JIT Bulletin, the official body of the Cuban Sports Institute (INDER), confirmed the defections of at least three people who were making up the team that traveled to attend the meeting in Eugene, Oregon.

