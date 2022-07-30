Cuba with the perfect first date › Sport › Granma

The two Cuban teams of both sexes won, Friday, eight matches at the beginning of the 44th Chess Olympiad, which is being held in India.

In the first open section date, regardless of gender, of the FIDE’s largest tag team tournament, the quartet of the Caribbean island defeated Myanmar 4-0.

Grand Master (GM) Yasir Quesada defeated Mong Kyaw Zaw Heen Maung on the first board with white pieces. Carlos Daniel Albornoz, in black, to Han Thiha Sai; GM Luis Ernesto Quesada, with light chips, to Lin Tun Nay, and GM Isan Ortiz, with dark chops, to Myat Aung Kyaw.

For their part, the Cubans also beat Uganda 4-0, with the victory of Lisandra Ordaz with eggs, over Benina Nakabo. Yersebel Miranda, in black, in front of Empire’s partner; Yaniela Forgas, with the whites, against Gloria Nansobuga, and Enyimig Hernandez, with the blacks, against Patricia Kauma.

The United States, the top seed in the tournament, gave up half a unit to Angola and won 3.5 to 0.5. India’s favorite women’s team beat Tajikistan 4-0.

Today, the Cubans will face Nigeria and their partners with Moldova on the second day of the World Olympics.