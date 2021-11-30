Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox Game Pass? This says CD Projekt

keeps spinning around Cyberpunk 2077 Access to Xbox Game PassA few days ago, rumors surfaced about a possible announcement of the game and a few hours later CD Projekt Red went to court to deny its possible release into service. The truth is that since the game’s release, it has been rumored several times about the possibility of the game coming to Xbox Game Pass, but for now from the Polish study, they insist that it is too early for that to happen.

Adam Kisinski, Head of DCD Project insist Cyberpunk 2077 is not expected to reach services like Xbox Game Pass from Xbox or PlayStation Now from Sony in the short term. The reasons are those mentioned in the top lines, it’s too early, the game still has a way to go, in early 2022 we will have what to expect Next-generation console update And soon expansions that can expand the base game with more content.

Nada de Cyberpunk 2077, Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus

We always consider any business opportunity, but this type of subscription model is good at a certain point in the product lifecycle, so it’s never too early. The Witcher 3 has been around for quite some time (in both services), but you have to weigh the benefits and cost each time, and then we have to compare them to sales, which is a data-driven decision. It’s too early to use Cyberpunk 2077.

Despite everything that has happened around Cyberpunk 2077, it seems clear that the game continues to sell well, last Black Friday we were able to see the game for sale among the best sellers on Steam, so they certainly hope to maintain that momentum in 2022 in Sales and after all, maybe if it’s time to evaluate your access to Sony or Microsoft subscription services.