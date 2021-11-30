Supposed BioShock 4 logo and details leaked

17 mins ago Leo Adkins

We know that the fourth batch of bioshock It’s already in development, but we don’t have any official details yet. up to date Lots of leaked data came out, On this occasion, it was also revealed the possible name that this nickname will bear.

Via Twitter, an account known as Oops Leaks posted the following information about BioShock 4:

– Set in a miserable new and isolated city.

– Unreal Engine 5

– Developed by Irrational Games veterans who have worked in Watch Dogs: Legion, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Mafia 3 and Deus Ex: MD

It will be announced in early 2022.

And as you can see, it looks like it will be named bioshock isolation, although I don’t think that will be the final name of the product.

Apparently, he will be set in an “isolated miserable city, i.e. we will not return or rapture he is Colombia. Likewise, it states that it will be created with Not real engine 5And Something leaked before. Finally, it is said that it will be announced during the first quarter of 2022.

As I told you before, clouds room, a study made up of several former employees of illogical gamesThey confirmed that they are already working on the project, but we will have to wait until next year (supposedly) to find out the official details.

Pleca-Amazon-OK

Editor’s note: Frankly, it’s doubtful that the fourth installment of BioShock could bear that name. After all, Alien: Isolation is still a relatively new game and there will definitely be a lot of confusion, and possibly legal issues between the two titles.

via: Twitter

