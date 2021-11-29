Pokémon Unite gifts to mark its Google Play Award in Japan – Nintenderos

After launching the portable version, What’s new in the new trailer and more next to A message with Spanish access and other information, in addition to adjustments On different playable charactersNow, we bring you more news about pokemon unite.

In this case, we learned that the game has won an award Best Google Play Game of the Year in Japan. They plan to celebrate by giving away Aeos coupons from December 1 to December 31.

If you are interested, you can take a look at the full list of winners in this link.

Remember, Pokémon Unite is a team combat strategy game developed by The Pokémon Company and TiMi Studios, from Tencent Games. It is a free-to-download game with cross-platform calling functionality for Nintendo Switch and mobile devices.

In this title, players face each other in 5v5 team matches. During the game, players will have to team up with their teammates to catch wild Pokémon, level up, evolve, and defeat their opponents, while trying to score more points than the opponent. Team on time.

what do you think? You can find our full coverage of the game, including news and guides about the game, at this link.

