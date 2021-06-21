Cyberpunk 2077 returns to the PS Store with a warning

picture : PS . Store

Six months later where we assume the company tried to correct errors, Cyberpunk 2077 movie It’s back in the Sony PlayStation Store today. Yes, it works with serious warning تحذير For potential “dupes”.

And through CD Projekt Red, they preferred to heal themselves against potential criticism by adding the following:

Users may still experience some performance issues with the PS4 release as we continue to improve stability on all platforms. The PS4 Pro and PS5 versions of the game will provide the best PlayStation experience.

The warnings don’t stop there, Sony also advises in a similar way and even goes a step further to try and dissuade PS4 owners from buying the game:

Purchase not recommended for use on PS4 systems. For the best Cyberpunk experience on PlayStation, play on PS4 Pro and PS5 systems.

remember it Cyberpunk 2077 movie It debuted in December with serious technical issues on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles. Plus, there were bugs on all platforms, a fact that ended up leaving Microsoft and Sony stores just a week after its launch.