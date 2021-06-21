Surprise! Silent Hill is back, but in official merchandise form

Editorial: the games / Facebook social networking site / Twitter / Youtube / Instagram / News / discord / Forums

At this point, expect a new file the silent Hill It seems more an act of faith than a fact with sustainable rules and Konami’s gaming division has been known to not have had its best moment in years and there seems to be no way, yet, to convince the Japanese company to bring the franchise to fruition. middle of controversy with abandoned, broke into Konami’s ad and indicated that something important was on the way. However, this may not be what you expect, or certainly not if you are a fan of the franchise.

Here is Konami’s latest surprise for fans the silent Hill

A few days ago, the official store account of Konami has sparked a fanfare by posting a photo showing the Pyramid Head and confirming that there will be an important announcement soon.. This post coincided with the theories compiled abandonedIt’s supposed to be an indie game from BLUE BOX and Which is actually believed to be a project par excellence made by Hideo Kojima. Well, the surprise came a few minutes ago from Konami Store and it is nothing more than a collection of official products.

Something sinister is rolling into our store next week. We are launching the SILENT HILL MERCH collection along with this amazing limited series of skateboards to celebrate… pic.twitter.com/wtjxmw9MvY – OfficialKonamiShop (KonamiShop) June 20 2021

As you can see in the post, on June 23 a collection inspired by the silent Hill And one of their first products is a skateboard that will have two models available, both sporting the terrifying nurse sport.

On the other hand, the official merchandise collection of the silent Hill It will feature T-shirts, blouses, hats and pillow cases, each with a different design showing the franchise’s name or one of its most recognizable symbols.

Official Silent Hill merchandise is real… a new game isn’t

So wait for a new batch of the silent Hill It will continue and at this time the only thing left is to know what the project is about to do abandoned.

Follow us on LEVEL UP.

Fountain