WhatsApp: How to Send Invisible Messages from Android and iOS Phone | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | trick | Tutorial | viral | United States | Spain | Mexico | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

The WhatsApp In an instant messaging app where we can send texts, photos, videos, documents and even nothing, how can anything be sent? It is a hoax that millions of users have discovered and spread in different parts of the world. This time we will teach you to send an “invisible message” using only WhatsApp.

If you think that this trick is to open a chat or conversation, whether from a mobile phone or a computer, to press the space bar several times and then press the send button, then this is not correct, because The WhatsApp You need at least one letter, number, or symbol to send a message.

Another wrong way to send a message that does not contain anything is to open a Word document and write blank spaces again, although here you can copy these spaces, but when you paste them into WhatsApp Web Nothing will happen at all.

One way that works is to open the page unicode.flopp.net, where we will press the Copy button to copy an Invisible Message, which we will paste into any of our conversations. The WhatsApp Finally he sent it. This is the simplest method, but often the said website takes several minutes to load and does not load until an error message appears.

