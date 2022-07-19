Despite criticism, Resident Evil conquers Netflix and removes Stranger Things

Editorial: the games / Facebook / Twitter / Youtube / Instagram / News / discord /cable

After months of uncertainty, the latest live production of vampire It arrived on Netflix late last week. While critics were divided, the series was far from captivating viewers and fans of the original work. They are undoubtedly the components of a fiasco, right? If history teaches us anything, it is that the success of a project does not directly depend on qualifications.

Despite the poor reception from the public, the video game-based series from Capcom made its strong debut on the streaming platform, and was able to grab the attention of both locals and outsiders. According to the gate GamesRadarthe show reached the top ten in multiple regions.

In the United States, for example, vampire He is at number one of the most popular series on Netflix, which means he has already canceled the successful fourth season of Weird things. In Mexico, the situation is similar, with the zombie show and action being put in second place and only surpassed by Manifesto.

Related Videos: Series and Movies Based on Video Games: Were They All Good?

Of course, it remains to be seen if the show actually lives up to the streaming platform’s commercial expectations. At the time of this writing, data regarding the number of people who watched this controversial production has yet to be shared. Should it be successful, we will surely know the official numbers very soon.

The Resident Evil series on Netflix disappoints fans

With the exception of a few animation productions, the Capcom franchise is notorious for its terrible adaptation to other audiovisual media. Unfortunately, this Netflix series has not been able to break the losing streak.

Although the 9-episode show was one of the highest-rated projects in IP history, it did not escape being a complete disappointment to fans. This is not surprising, because the changes in the plot and the physical appearance of some characters did not resonate with society.

But tell us, have you seen the series? What do you think that? Did it meet your expectations? Let’s read to you in the comments.

You will find more news related to the franchise vampire If you click here.

Video: Horrific moments from the Resident Evil movies

Line