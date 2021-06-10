Determine the origin of the aurora borealis for the first time in history

A recent study revealed that electrons accelerated by solar energy move smoothly in the Earth’s magnetic field, producing the northern lights.

In the frigid darkness of northern nights, a light show illuminates the celestial vault when the sun is not there. For thousands of years, the aurora borealis awakened Mystical and scientific curiosity of human beings. Although it was known to be related to the Earth’s magnetic field, it had never before been possible to clearly decipher what it was. drives this natural phenomenon. Today, a team of physicists may have the answer.

What is the origin of the aurora borealis?

To investigate the origin of the aurora borealis, the team of scientists responsible for conducting the study started from the foundation that was produced by Particles carried by solar storms. Once affected by solar radiation, they are accelerated by Earth’s magnetic field lines toward the planet’s most northern latitudes. from there, Is raining In the upper atmosphere, generating Green lights trails at midnight.

But for the first time, physicists have confirmed that the mechanism behind this dynamic It is given off by strong electromagnetic waves, which speeds electrons throughout the magnetic field. These conditions have been replicated in the laboratory, according to the article published in nature connections, Producer The same effect can be seen on northern nights.

according to Craig Klitzing, researcher at the University of Iowa, this type of experiment provides basic measurements that confirm what was already known at a theoretical level:[…]In fact, they explain an important way in which the aurora is created.” Officials, according to the results obtained in a controlled environment, are two thousand موجات waves.

Navigating the Earth’s magnetic field

This isn’t the first time that Alvin waves have been talked about. On the contrary, it has been the subject of scientific study since the 1940s. They are known as “transverse waves in an electric fluid that propagate along magnetic field lines,” according to Michael Starr of Science alert. Today we know that it is the primary mechanism of energy transfer that can, in addition, Particle acceleration in the planet’s atmosphere.

The same effect is repeated in the northern lights at the highest latitudes on Earth. Although the role of these waves in accelerating particles has been identified, magnetic field Earth has been a challenge, and the Kletzing team believes they have accurate measurements that prove their hypothesis:

“This challenging experiment requires measuring a very small group of electrons moving down the LAPD chamber at about the same speed as the two thousandth waves, which represent less than one in every thousand electrons in the plasma.” UCLA physicist Troy Carter explained.

Physicists from the lab noticed that Alvin waves impart energy to the electrons in resonance with the waves. In a different way , Electrons They were browsing Over two thousand waves continuously, until the wave ended its way. This process is known as Landau damping, which eliminates the instability of the particles.

At the level of what happens with the northern lights, the same phenomenon can be appreciated. energy molecules Move smoothly in the magnetic field from Earth. This is how they are born Displays impressive light in the sky.

