Diego Almeida .. New in Ecuador’s invitation to a friendly match against El Salvador | football | Sports

55 mins ago Sharon Hanson

The friendly match will be held on December 4 in Houston, USA.

EFE

Ecuadorean coach Gustavo Alvaro, the 17-year-old defender, called up the Spanish player Barcelona, ​​for a friendly match on December 4 against El Salvador in the American city of Houston.

Almeida, the son of Ecuadoreans but born in Spain, was recently promoted to Barcelona’s first team at the request of coach Xavi Hernandez.

In addition to Almeida, Alvaro called up La Tre’s top scorer in the South American qualifiers for the World Cup in Qatar with five players, Michael Estrada; In addition to Diego Palacios, Gustavo Valicella and Sebastian Mendes, activists in American clubs.

Alvaro intends to take advantage of the friendly match to test the young characters, as he did with Bayer Levkusen defender Piero Hincape (19 years), Brighton striker Jeremy Sarmiento (19) and Gonzalo Plata of Real Valladolid (21).

This is the list of summons:

Goalkeepers: Jose Gabriel Cevallos (Olmido), Jorge Pinos (October 9), Hernan Galendez (Catholic University).

Defenders: Diego Almeida (Barcelona, ​​Spain), Luis F Leon, Byron Castillo, Joshua Quinonez and Lionel Quiñez (Barcelona), Andres Lopez (Catholic University), Diego Palacios (Los Angeles – USA), Gustavo Valicella (Cincinnati – USA). ).

Midfielders: Jordi Alcivar (Queto League), Dani Cabezas (October 9), Jose Carabale (Catholic University), Michael Carslin (Barcelona), Sebastian Mendes (Orlando City – USA) and Freddie Mina (Macara).

Forwards: Johan Julio Wadjorkayev Risko (Kito Ligue), Walter Schalla (Catholic University) and Michael Estrada (Toluca-Mex). (Dr)

More Stories

The IOC calls for wider support and shares its “concerns” about the biennial World Cup

9 hours ago Sharon Hanson

The African army arrived in Donostia with great enthusiasm

17 hours ago Sharon Hanson

TV Sports Program Friday 26 November – Other Sports – Sports

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

The 4th Annual Combate Cup will be held on December 12 in Miami | Other sports | Sports

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

The United States arrives in Chihuahua with NBA talent

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Arsenal beat Tottenham on the table and on the field

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Lead IMSS Oaxaca PREVENIMSS Triathlon in Family Medicine Units

53 mins ago Mia Thompson

Diego Almeida .. New in Ecuador’s invitation to a friendly match against El Salvador | football | Sports

55 mins ago Sharon Hanson

How to get Master Ball in Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shining Pearl – Nintenderos

56 mins ago Leo Adkins

How many times a day should you feed your dog?

58 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Mexico demands US conditions to resume return of asylum seekers

60 mins ago Leland Griffith