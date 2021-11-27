Diego Almeida .. New in Ecuador’s invitation to a friendly match against El Salvador | football | Sports

The friendly match will be held on December 4 in Houston, USA.

Ecuadorean coach Gustavo Alvaro, the 17-year-old defender, called up the Spanish player Barcelona, ​​for a friendly match on December 4 against El Salvador in the American city of Houston.

Almeida, the son of Ecuadoreans but born in Spain, was recently promoted to Barcelona’s first team at the request of coach Xavi Hernandez.

In addition to Almeida, Alvaro called up La Tre’s top scorer in the South American qualifiers for the World Cup in Qatar with five players, Michael Estrada; In addition to Diego Palacios, Gustavo Valicella and Sebastian Mendes, activists in American clubs.

Alvaro intends to take advantage of the friendly match to test the young characters, as he did with Bayer Levkusen defender Piero Hincape (19 years), Brighton striker Jeremy Sarmiento (19) and Gonzalo Plata of Real Valladolid (21).

This is the list of summons:

Goalkeepers: Jose Gabriel Cevallos (Olmido), Jorge Pinos (October 9), Hernan Galendez (Catholic University).

Defenders: Diego Almeida (Barcelona, ​​Spain), Luis F Leon, Byron Castillo, Joshua Quinonez and Lionel Quiñez (Barcelona), Andres Lopez (Catholic University), Diego Palacios (Los Angeles – USA), Gustavo Valicella (Cincinnati – USA). ).

Midfielders: Jordi Alcivar (Queto League), Dani Cabezas (October 9), Jose Carabale (Catholic University), Michael Carslin (Barcelona), Sebastian Mendes (Orlando City – USA) and Freddie Mina (Macara).

Forwards: Johan Julio Wadjorkayev Risko (Kito Ligue), Walter Schalla (Catholic University) and Michael Estrada (Toluca-Mex). (Dr)