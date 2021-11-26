The IOC calls for wider support and shares its “concerns” about the biennial World Cup

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

MADRID, October 16 (European press) –

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Saturday asked the world soccer’s governing body FIFA for broader support to celebrate the biennial soccer World Cup and shared “interests” arising from other sports or even with women’s soccer itself, which would be at a disadvantage every four years. .

“The IOC Executive Board takes note of FIFA’s plans to change the football match schedule and host the World Cup every two years. Many other international federations, national football associations, clubs, players, federations and coaches have expressed strong reservations and concerns about plans to generate more income,” says the International Olympic Committee, which lists these concerns after their meeting on Saturday in Athens.

“Increasing the pace and timing of the World Cup would create a clash with other major international sports. This includes tennis, cycling, golf, gymnastics, swimming, athletics, Formula 1 and many other sports. This would undermine the diversity and development of other sports in addition to football.”

In addition, the highest Olympic body ensures that “the increase in men’s events on the calendar will create challenges for the further promotion of women’s football” and that “doubling the pace of the World Cup will create enormous additional pressures on the physical health of the players.” My mind “.

“The IOC shares these concerns and supports calls from football stakeholders, international sports federations and major event organizers for broader consultations, including with athlete representatives, which clearly have not occurred,” she says.

More Stories

The African army arrived in Donostia with great enthusiasm

9 hours ago Sharon Hanson

TV Sports Program Friday 26 November – Other Sports – Sports

17 hours ago Sharon Hanson

The 4th Annual Combate Cup will be held on December 12 in Miami | Other sports | Sports

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

The United States arrives in Chihuahua with NBA talent

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Arsenal beat Tottenham on the table and on the field

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Al Tadamun “Made in Kuwait” – our city

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Science. New Russian docking unit on the space station

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

The IOC calls for wider support and shares its “concerns” about the biennial World Cup

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

5 things that can destroy your game in Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shining Pearl – Nintenderos

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

Countries that have imposed travel restrictions for the new variant

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

The US will ban entry to travelers from eight African countries due to the Omicrón . variable

1 hour ago Leland Griffith