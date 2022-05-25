Diego Galeano Harrison has been appointed as the new Minister of Sports

33 mins ago Sharon Hanson
The president embraced the new sports minister. Photo by MaritoAbdo

Asuncion, IP Agency.- The executive branch has appointed Diego Galeano Harrison as head of the National Sports Secretariat (SND) to replace Fatma Morales, who has submitted her resignation from the position.

The President of the Republic himself, Mario Abdo Benitez, appointed Galliano Harrison in charge, Wednesday, through his official account on the website Twitter. The President published a photo of his meeting with the new minister, with the President of the Civil Office of the Presidency, Hernán Hotmann.

“Diego Galeano Harrison, a famous national athlete, faces a huge challenge as the new Minister of the National Sports Secretariat,” the president said on the aforementioned social network.

He also thanked former Minister Fatma Morales for her work and commitment throughout this time at the helm of the Foundation.

About Diego Galeano

Graduated in Management and Entrepreneurship from Baylor University, Waco, Texas, United States.

In addition, he is a member of the Executive Committee of the Paraguay Tennis Federation and the Paraguay Olympic Committee (COP). Likewise, he chaired the COP Athletes Committee.

He was also a player and captain for Paraguay’s Davis Cup team between 2008 and 2018.

He also served as the CEO of Farmaoliva SA and a member of the Board of Directors of the Chamber of Pharmacy Chains.

