Director “The Camino” asks for sympathy to end the Mediterranean cemetery

Huelva, 16 Nov. (EFE). – Cadiz director Jose Manuel Colon, who presented his film “El Camino” at the Ibero-American Film Festival in Huelva, today appealed for more sympathy among the people, as one way of trying to prevent the Mediterranean from “continuing to be a graveyard”, Like a desert.

In a press conference to present the film, which was included in the Andalusian Talents section of the Huelva Festival, he said that the film delves into the migration from Africa to Europe through different stories, through which the migration path can be traced, through Nigeria, Ghana, Mozambique, Uganda, Morocco, Tunisia, the sea The Mediterranean, Spain, Italy and Belgium.

With this work, Kowloon concludes his so-called African trilogy, which also consists of two documentaries, “The Skin of the Black White Man” and “Eva’s Apple”.

He explained that his idea when approaching this project was “making a trilogy by continents” to conclude with what is considered “the most complete film” for him due to the number of countries in which he was registered.

He notes that the result is a documentary that talks about “resilience, resilience, adaptability, and empathy,” values ​​that are reflected in the testimonials narrated on “El Camino”.

“The time has come for more sympathy for people because at any moment we may need help and not want them to leave us left in the middle of the sea or the desert,” said Colon, who was with him in the virtual press. A conference by Father Kenneth Iloabuchi, the protagonist of one of the stories told in the tape, and Gerard Canals, Chief Operating Officer of Open Arms, whose work is also reflected in the documentary.

He noted that the film aims to reflect this reality through stories like Open Arms or Father Kenneth to show the faces “behind the many figures”. In this sense, Gerard Canals estimated that Colon has placed “emphasis on the stories of these people so that the audience can empathize with them and live in them from a personal point of view, not just cold numbers.”

The Director of Operations at Open Arms noted that “for the people who make these trips, it is important that people like José Manuel devote time and effort to making these documentaries because seeing all this makes one understand why these things happen and maybe we can sympathize with something else, which In the end it is the root of the problems. Lack of empathy, we look at our secret. “

In this edition, the Andalusian Talent Department enjoys the official collaboration between the Zenobia-Juan Ramón Jiménez Foundation and the Andalusian Film Writers Association (Asecan), which supports cinematic creativity in the Andalusian region.

Asecan members will be responsible for the production report for Juan Ramón Jiménez’s award winning production. EFE