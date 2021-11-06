Djokovic and Medvedev qualify for Paris Masters final Sports
Paris (AFP) – Novak Djokovic will finish the year in first place for the seventh consecutive time, coming from behind to beat Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 6-0, 7-6 (5) in the Paris Masters semi-final on Saturday.
Djokovic, who is also walking for his sixth title in the competition, beats American Pete Sampras, who finished the first six years in a row between 1993 and 1998.
That was the goal of the week. “I am very proud to finish the season as No. 1. It’s a dream, because, frankly, Sampras was a great idol for me when I was a kid. He encouraged me to pick up the racket and play the sport,” Djokovic said.
Djokovic broke Roger Federer’s record of 310 weeks in first place on March 8, and will end 2021 after holding the lead for 348 weeks.
The Serbian also reached his seventh World Cup final in Paris, where he will meet Russian Daniil Medvedev, whom he lost in the US Open final two months ago. Djokovic has not played since.
Medvedev crushed second-seeded Alexander Zverev 6-2 6-2 to take his fourth straight win against him, leaving the match between the two 5-5.
“He was playing great tennis,” said Medvedev’s Djokovic. “He doesn’t miss a lot of shots and he serves very well.”
Another win on Sunday would lead to 37 Masters titles, defeating Rafael Nadal, with whom he shares the Grand Slam record, by one.
Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission.
“Reader. Beer practitioner. Web expert. Subtly charming travel geek. Friendly music specialist.”