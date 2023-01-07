Do you hear the hum of the universe?

2 days ago Leo Adkins

      Let’s try to imagine the Big Bang, the moment of the birth of the universe, as a large stone falling into a pond. This event will create a series of ripples in space-time, a kind of buzz that can be “heard” everywhere for about 13.5 billion years.

      This combination of signals is called the “cosmic microwave background radiation” and refers to the cosmic background radiation that permeates everything we see and is now considered evidence of the existence of this “burst”.

      Now we have discovered that along with this radiation there are also gravitational waves, and they are perhaps even more important for tracing the history of everything around us.

      NAOJ

      “Detecting the random background of gravitational radiation could provide a wealth of information about astrophysical source clusters and processes in the early universe that would not be accessible by any other means,” explains theoretical physicist Susan Scott of the Australian National University and ARC.

      “For example, electromagnetic radiation does not provide a picture of the universe prior to the time of the last scattering (about 400,000 years after the Big Bang). However, gravitational waves can give us information until the onset of inflation, only ~10-32 seconds after the Big Bang.”

      In addition, he added, “We hope that the discovery and analysis of the gravitational wave background will revolutionize our understanding of the universe, in the same way that observations of the cosmic microwave background and its anisotropy do.”

More Stories

How to lock and unlock your mobile phone with your voice

16 hours ago Leo Adkins

How to upgrade to Windows 11 from Windows 10 step by step

1 day ago Leo Adkins

The third New Year’s Mysterious Gift Code for Pokémon Scarlet and Purple and a revision of the previous one

2 days ago Leo Adkins

All mystical scarlet and purple pokemon gift codes

2 days ago Leo Adkins

In China, they found a strange bird with a skull almost like that of a Tyrannosaurus Rex

3 days ago Leo Adkins

The blockade against the US regulator to buy Activision Blizzard is no longer unconstitutional

3 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Tough penalty! Four coaches have been banned from the United States Women’s League for life

7 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Emanuela Orlandi: The Vatican reopens the investigation into the mysterious disappearance of the young woman

47 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Verizon is shutting down its 3G network in the US

59 mins ago Leland Griffith

Snezana van Houwelingen and Alejandra Mora • Mentor and participant in the EWA mentoring programme

8 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Ten Aesthetic Medicine Institutions have been suspended in the SLP

8 hours ago Mia Thompson