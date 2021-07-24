Dominic Barona wins a place at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games | Other sports | Sports

The Peruvian surfer’s double classification at the Olympics allows Mimi to stamp her ticket.

Peruvian Daniela Rozas pushed her partner and boyfriend Dominic Barona for a place at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games by entering the first six of the world championships in El Salvador.

Rosas also secured his place during the 2019 Pan American Games Lima, winning the gold and Barona finishing second and taking the silver.

By regulation, if the athlete repeats the rating, his space will be occupied by the next player in the tournament who provided quotas for the Olympic Games.

Regarding the participation of Rosas and Barona in the Pan American Games in Lima 2019, the official page of the competition published: “He is barely 17 years old, and now he will be able to live the experience of participating in the Olympic Games. Daniela Rosas won the gold medal in the Women’s Open, the main competition Formed by world champion Sofia Mulanovic, she took the win in a dramatic final decided in the last wave. Thus Rosas won his sixth gold by defeating more experienced surfer such as Ecuadorean Dominic Barona, who once believed he had won the gold.”

interaction

“Ecuador, we are in the Olympics. What a great happiness. Thank God!” The Ecuadorean surfer wrote on her Instagram account that her quota would be raised to 30 athletes who will participate in the next edition of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, which was welcomed by President Guillermo Laso.

our end Tweet embed. Ecuador is present in surfing, a new Olympic sport in the Tokyo Olympic Games. 👏🏼🇪🇨 There are already over 30 ranked athletes who have made history for the country. Ecuadorean pride! 💪🏼# Together we check https://t.co/Hjz81o7URQ – Guillermo Lasso (@LassoGuillermo) June 5, 2021

The Ecuadorean also did not stop acknowledging the help she received from Daniela Rosas. “@daniella.rosas-You are a warrior! Thank you for making my whole country happy, I love you forever! We went to the Olympics, thank you for helping me make one of my dreams come true since I was a kid.” (Dr)