The blues started beating! Motagua and Olympia start their US tour on the right foot

the Football Club Motagua and OlympiaThe two most winning teams in Honduran football started their tour on the right foot United State In preparation for the next season.

face the blues Huefa Soccer Leaguee In a match held at BREC Olympia in Louisiana, the capital’s team did not have mercy on their opponent, as they beat them. The score is 9-0.

The great figure in the confrontation was Paraguay Roberto Moreira since he scored two goals, in addition to the rest of the explanations came thanks to two own goals and finished scoring Matias Galvales, Jose Villafranca, Marco Tulio Vega and Gonzalo Klosiner. Young Giovanni Castro.

It is worth noting that Motagua was led by Patricio Negrera because his coach Diego Vazquez was unable to make the trip after he tested positive for Covid-19.

Three times champion

For its part, Olympia, current Three-time champion of the Honduran National League, He arrived in Atlanta and won with a score 1-0 to Limeño GA.

Introduction Diego Reyes He was responsible for awarding the victory to the team led by Pedro Truglio in a match that took place at Silverbacks Park.

The next game for Albos will be on July 25 in Houston, where they will face Blue Star United at 6:00 p.m. at Aviva Stadium.

Later, Olympia and Motagua will meet twice in friendly matches held in the United States.

The first game between the Meringues and the Blues will take place on July 30 in Charlotte starting at 7:30 p.m. at Macklenbury Country Sportsplex.

The second classic is scheduled for August 1, and will take place at 4:30 p.m. at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey.