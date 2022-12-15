Don’t do it for any reason – teach me about science

The application catalog can include up to millions of them, of which thousands are actually fraudulent. You will be surprised to know that many of them are the ones that we know of and that you have probably used at some point. Before you download any app, consider asking yourself how safe they are, and also if they are really useful on your cell phone. If you want to know which apps are putting your data security at risk, keep reading!

General categories of applications that you should never install on your mobile phone

keyboard apps

There are plenty of keyboard apps on the Google Play Store that offer other layouts and more types of customization that might catch your eye. However, keep in mind that the keyboard app will see everything you type, and that includes personal information such as security keys or passwords.

If for some reason these keyboard developers suffer a data breach, everything you’ve ever recorded will be exposed and it can be dangerous. This is why, despite being certified apps, they are a major privacy concern. The risks are more serious if you download the APK of an app without authorization, that is, it is not in the Play Store, as many times there are malicious websites that can introduce some malware to your device.

Antivirus applications

Experts say That antivirus apps for iPhone are useless mainly because of Apple’s built-in protection. For Android devices, the recommendation is not to download applications if they do not have an official site. You probably don’t need any antivirus, unless you constantly download apps outside of the Google Play Store, which isn’t recommended. However, the same antivirus can also pose a risk due to the large amount of data it collects.

lamp applications

Years ago, it was common for people to download an app on their cell phone to use the flashlight. At the moment, it is completely unnecessary because all mobile phones include it by default. If you search for “flashlight” in the Google Play Store, you will see that there are still many apps, most of which contain invasive ads as well as ask for additional permissions. It is recommended not to expose your data to these third party applications, but rather to use the functions built into the phone itself!

Optimize apps, fast load or to free up storage space

The exact reason why you should not download these apps is that they won’t do you any good and you may even end up doing the exact opposite of what they offer. There are plenty of apps out there that claim to get you back on your smartphone faster or free up space on it; Let me tell you they don’t.

For example, applications that promise to free up mobile RAM should always be kept open, so in reality it will be another consumer and can make the phone slower. All they do is close the apps you no longer use and thus supposedly make the processor run faster. The thing mentioned at the end is very useful, that’s not in dispute, but you don’t need any third party app to do it! Mobile phones allow you to close apps manually and you can also configure which apps you want to keep in the background.