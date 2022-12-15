News that you can now enjoy on your Apple computer

New in macOS Ventura 13.1

Apple has released updates for all of its devices and PCs will be no exception. As we will comment a few lines below, Macs are not given to receive major updates with many new features, but it is true that in this case there is one in particular that will be really useful for many users.

The novelty in question is free form, and if you already know what iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 brought, you will know that FreeForm is the new functionality that comes in the form of an application that allows all users to work on a blank page that does not have the end, where you can add anything, be it a link, or Image, text, file, or whatever you like. But in addition to that, FreeForm is My full cooperationThis means that you will be able to work in the same space with other users simultaneously, and have the changes each of them make updated in real time. Undoubtedly, it is a very interesting function for both students and users who want to use it in business meetings or the like as each member can contribute their vision or work.