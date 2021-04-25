Download the two new Xbox games for free

Raising the level of

If you read regularly, you already know that it is nothing new that we will eventually provide you with free games. They are limited-time offers They leave the game for free and we are blocking it in various Xbox stores. Being region free, both Xbox One and Xbox Series can be made with them without much problem.

So if you want to add weight to your gaming collection without paying a single euro, we have 2 new games for you to do so.

Free games for Xbox

First of all, if you haven’t already, I recommend He stopped at our entrance Where We collect what we find. So you can take a look at what is out there. By the way, if you see we’re missing one, you just have to let us know.

Neither of these games requires you to have an active Xbox Live Gold subscription, so you can download them without a problem.

Little Mouse Encyclopedia

A game designed for the smallest house where they can learn new bears as a story while playing.

Metal Slug 3

The legendary game for Xbox 360 (backwards compatible). Supports multiplayer for up to 6 players via Xbox Live, and local multiplayer for up to 4 players.

More free games for Xbox

I leave you some other games which are distributed for free by different Xbox stores. These don’t require gold, either.

These others require an active Xbox Live Gold subscription.

We hope you enjoy them. To play!