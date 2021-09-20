EU: Employee asks for proof of COVID-19 vaccination and gets beaten

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring
An employee at a restaurant in New York was beaten up for asking for proof of vaccination at the entrance. Photo: Getty

Raised in an unpublished scene In an Italian restaurant in New York, in United State An employee who was performing her duties when requesting a certificate of vaccination Three women to be able to enter this trade kicked for these.

Pictures taken on video show how at the entrance to the trade, The three women beat up a New York restaurant employee after she asked them to prove they had been vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to get in They were denied entry by not presenting it.

In the video that went viral on social networks, I realize that The moment spent by many companies United State When people ask about their vaccination certificate Thus meeting the entry requirements.

The restaurant employee allegedly asked them to stay on the site’s balcony, but the women insisted that they be given a place inside the restaurant Before refusing to provide proof of vaccination, the three women, who had increased in height and weight, attacked the employee with blows against her without being able to do anything.

  • many of witnesses Who were present during the assault on the woman who served The receptionist at the scene who was hit and pushed tried to separate the assailants because the girl was just doing her job.

According to the mayor New YorkBill de Blasio Everyone over 12 years old must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter closed businesses like this restaurant If the institutions do not make this requirement, the New York government will impose a fine of 20,000 Mexican pesos, in addition to a temporary suspension.

Some of the websites that should ask for proof of vaccination are: Hotels, bars, discos, cafes, gyms, event rooms, supermarkets, stores, among other things.

More Stories

AMLO and Cuba, needless applause

9 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Notre Dame cathedral is finally settled

17 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Teen ends up in the emergency room after stimulating himself with a USB cable

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

The hole in the ozone layer continues to grow, it is now larger than Antarctica

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

New York. Birds die after colliding with the towers of the World Trade Center

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

California wildfire: The world’s largest tree has been wrapped in a blanket to protect it from the fire

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Fredy Guarín presented a new work on social networks and many wondered if it was his property: it had nothing to do with sports.

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

Android 12 | This is the list of Samsung models that may have the operating system | SPORTS-PLAY

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

EU: Employee asks for proof of COVID-19 vaccination and gets beaten

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

Haiti | Texas | Haitian immigrants deported by the United States amid anger and devastation | from the river | Ciudad Acuña | Mexico | Globalism

1 hour ago Leland Griffith

March in Los Angeles to obtain citizenship for millions of illegal immigrants

1 hour ago Mia Thompson