Europa League: These are the four semi-finalists

On Thursday, 4 matches were played in the quarter-finals European League With emotional seriousness it has determined the four semi-finalists who will fight for the second most important title in European football.

Arsenal beat Slavia Prague easily With a score of 5-0, he removed doubts from a tie in the first leg of the semi-final qualification. In the next stage he will face Villarreal.

In another important match of the day, Roma drew 1-1 at home against Ajax And confirmed the advantage gained in the first leg to reach the semi-finals and face Manchester United.

Villarreal beat Dynamo Zagreb in Spain Croatia’s victory has been confirmed and they will face Arsenal in a duel that brings back memories of the Champions League. Colombian Carlos Baca was not recalled due to the injury.

For this part, Manchester United beat Granada This will be shown in the semi-final with Rome in another historic European duel.

The semi-finals will be played on May 29 and 6, and will be the next major final May 26 in Poland.