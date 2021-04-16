Kipchoge and Madai Pérez are the nominees for the NN Mission Marathon

In the presence of 70 runners of different nationalities, he managed Twenty Marathon (NN Mission Marathon), In the Netherlands, with a star Eliud Kipchog, The fastest distance athlete on the planet.

The Circuit It will be 5.2 kilometers inside the local airport, and you will have to do a total of 8 laps starting at 8.30 AM (local time).

The goal of the vast majority of competitors will be the same: to achieve the minimum scores to qualify in Tokyo 2021.

The time men need to get off is 2 hours 11 minutes and 30 seconds, while among women, the maximum time is 2 hours 29 minutes and 30 seconds.

Madai Perez dreams of the Olympic brand

Just as the Kenyan’s participation is evident, so does the Mexican antagonism between the women Madai Perez, Marked 2 hours 22 minutes 59 seconds.

For now, the three Mexicans with the minimum mark to go to games are Daniela Torres and Andrea Ramirez s Ursula Sanchez.

Where do I watch NN Mission Marathon?

There are various channels to watch the test.

In Spain, for example, it will be broadcast live on the Discovery / Eurosport Player channel.

According to the official website, these are the channels and countries that will issue the test:

ESPN: Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela

BBC: UK, Ireland (online)

FloSports: USA, Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia

SuperSport: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo (Brazzaville), Congo (Democratic Republic of), Cote d’Ivoire, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia (The), Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mayotte, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Niger, Reunion, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Socotra, Somalia (including Somaliland), South Africa, South Sudan, Saint Helena and Ascension, Sudan, Swaziland, Tanzania (United Republic of), Togo, Uganda, Zimbabwe and Zambia.

Astro: Brunei, Malaysia

Discovery / Eurosport Player Europe, except UK (push wall)

International Olympic Committee channel around the world

Ziggo Sport The Netherlands (only for people with Ziggo):

France team

Action 24: Greece, Cyprus

Shanghai: China TV

What is the race schedule?

Netherlands: 8.30am.

Argentina: 3.30.

Chile: 2.30.

Spain: 8.30.

Colombia: 1.30.

Uruguay: 3.30.

Bolivia: 2.30.

Venezuela: 2.30.

Paraguay: 2.30.0000

Mexico: 1.30.

Peru: 1.30.

Ecuador: 1.30.

These are the names in the competition:

Elite men

Kenya: Eliod Kipchog, Frankincense Courier, Jonathan Courier, and Augustine Chogg.

Uganda: Filex Chemonges, Stephen Kiprotich y Geoffrey Kusuro.

Eritrea: Goitom Kifle y Hiskel Tewelde.

Spain: Alejandro Jimenez.

Japan: Joe Fukuda.

Netherlands: Michael Butter, Muhammad Ali and Roy Hornwij.

Sweden: Mustafa Mohamed.

Bologna: Marcin Shapowski, Yard Shigomo, Adam Novicki and Christian Zalowski.

Uruguay: Nicholas Questas, Martin Questas and Andres Zamora.

Romania: Marius UNESCO.

Germany: Tom Groschl.

Belgium: Thomas de Bock, Amaury Paquet, Pierre Dinayez and Dieter Kersten.

Colombia: Jason Suarez.

Austria: Timon Thoyer.

Yibuti: Hassan Wais y Moumin Guelleh.

Elite Feminina

Kenya: Gladys Geyser.

Mexico: Madia Perez.

Overall: Katharina Steinrock, Spring Schönborn, Anka Esser and Laura Hottenrot.

Spain: Laura Mendes and Irene Pelayo.

Portugal: Sarah Moreira.

Ukraine: Natalia Lyhunkova.

Países Bajos: Ruth Van der Meijden, Bo Ummels y Jill Holterman.

Sweden: Hanna Lindholm.

Bologna: Angelica Mach.

Belgium: Nina Lauwaert y Mieke Gorissen.

Colombia: Kilis Arias.

Czech Republic: Marcela Yuglova.