Kipchoge and Madai Pérez are the nominees for the NN Mission Marathon

53 mins ago Sharon Hanson

In the presence of 70 runners of different nationalities, he managed Twenty Marathon (NN Mission Marathon), In the Netherlands, with a star Eliud Kipchog, The fastest distance athlete on the planet.

The Circuit It will be 5.2 kilometers inside the local airport, and you will have to do a total of 8 laps starting at 8.30 AM (local time).

The goal of the vast majority of competitors will be the same: to achieve the minimum scores to qualify in Tokyo 2021.

The time men need to get off is 2 hours 11 minutes and 30 seconds, while among women, the maximum time is 2 hours 29 minutes and 30 seconds.

Madai Perez dreams of the Olympic brand

Just as the Kenyan’s participation is evident, so does the Mexican antagonism between the women Madai Perez, Marked 2 hours 22 minutes 59 seconds.

For now, the three Mexicans with the minimum mark to go to games are Daniela Torres and Andrea Ramirez s Ursula Sanchez.

Where do I watch NN Mission Marathon?

There are various channels to watch the test.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uRG1xAGxoEU. layout = “responsive” width = “480” height = “270”>

In Spain, for example, it will be broadcast live on the Discovery / Eurosport Player channel.

According to the official website, these are the channels and countries that will issue the test:

ESPN: Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela

BBC: UK, Ireland (online)

FloSports: USA, Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia

SuperSport: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo (Brazzaville), Congo (Democratic Republic of), Cote d’Ivoire, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia (The), Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mayotte, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Niger, Reunion, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Socotra, Somalia (including Somaliland), South Africa, South Sudan, Saint Helena and Ascension, Sudan, Swaziland, Tanzania (United Republic of), Togo, Uganda, Zimbabwe and Zambia.

Astro: Brunei, Malaysia

Discovery / Eurosport Player Europe, except UK (push wall)
International Olympic Committee channel around the world

Ziggo Sport The Netherlands (only for people with Ziggo):
France team

Action 24: Greece, Cyprus

Shanghai: China TV

What is the race schedule?

Netherlands: 8.30am.

Argentina: 3.30.

Chile: 2.30.

Spain: 8.30.

Colombia: 1.30.

Uruguay: 3.30.

Bolivia: 2.30.

Venezuela: 2.30.

Paraguay: 2.30.0000

Mexico: 1.30.

Peru: 1.30.

Ecuador: 1.30.

These are the names in the competition:

Elite men

Kenya: Eliod Kipchog, Frankincense Courier, Jonathan Courier, and Augustine Chogg.

Uganda: Filex Chemonges, Stephen Kiprotich y Geoffrey Kusuro.

Eritrea: Goitom Kifle y Hiskel Tewelde.

Spain: Alejandro Jimenez.

Japan: Joe Fukuda.

Netherlands: Michael Butter, Muhammad Ali and Roy Hornwij.

Sweden: Mustafa Mohamed.

Bologna: Marcin Shapowski, Yard Shigomo, Adam Novicki and Christian Zalowski.

Uruguay: Nicholas Questas, Martin Questas and Andres Zamora.

Romania: Marius UNESCO.

Germany: Tom Groschl.

Belgium: Thomas de Bock, Amaury Paquet, Pierre Dinayez and Dieter Kersten.

Colombia: Jason Suarez.

Austria: Timon Thoyer.

Yibuti: Hassan Wais y Moumin Guelleh.

Elite Feminina

Kenya: Gladys Geyser.

Mexico: Madia Perez.

Overall: Katharina Steinrock, Spring Schönborn, Anka Esser and Laura Hottenrot.

Spain: Laura Mendes and Irene Pelayo.

Portugal: Sarah Moreira.

Ukraine: Natalia Lyhunkova.

Países Bajos: Ruth Van der Meijden, Bo Ummels y Jill Holterman.

Sweden: Hanna Lindholm.

Bologna: Angelica Mach.

Belgium: Nina Lauwaert y Mieke Gorissen.

Colombia: Kilis Arias.

Czech Republic: Marcela Yuglova.

Twenty Marathon Circuit.

More Stories

Morelia vs. Tepatitlan LIVE ONLINE by Liga de Expansion MX: Time, TV channel and broadcast by TV Azteca Deportes

9 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Leon is ousted from Concacaf by Toronto

17 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Not all that glitters is gold

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

FIFA opened proceedings against Mexico due to the outcry for discrimination

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Kipchoge will seek to prove himself in the NN Mission Marathon in the Netherlands – El Sol de Toluca

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

MLB. The Mexican brothers hit their first at MLB home ground on the same day

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

The G20 agrees to a minimum global corporate tax

51 mins ago Mia Thompson

Lightning kills nine children while playing football in Uganda

51 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Kipchoge and Madai Pérez are the nominees for the NN Mission Marathon

53 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Video: A woman hits her stalking boss with a mop

54 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Lay the foundations for 2021 of physical well-being – El Sol de Durango

5 hours ago Mia Thompson