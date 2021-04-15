Morelia vs. Tepatitlan LIVE ONLINE by Liga de Expansion MX: Time, TV channel and broadcast by TV Azteca Deportes

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

Athletic Morelia against. Tepatitlan TODAY LIVE is measured for the last day of the regular phase of MX Clausura 2021 Expansion League. The meeting will be held at Morelos Stadium From 9:05 pm CDMX will be broadcast live and broadcast by Azteca Sports Television.

+ Follow the live broadcast of Morelia vs. Tepatitlán via TV Azteca Deportes:

Morelia performed admirably during the regular stage and will play her last match before playing the semi-finals, a case for which she qualified right after securing first place in the table. After 14 matches, Morelia collected 32 points, with nine wins, one draw and four defeats.

Tepatitlan, meanwhile, is seventh with 23 units and will seek to finish this first stage at the highest level in the standings before playing in the Liguilla Repechage.

Day and Time: When will the Morelia M match be. Tepatitlan?

The Morelia vs. Tepatitlán will be in round 15 of the MX Expansion League like this Thursday, April 15 In the Morelos stadium.

Match schedule by country:

CDMX: 21:05 hr

United State: 19:05 PDT / 22:05 ET

Argentina: 23:05 hr

Transmission: How do you watch the match live?

The game will be broadcast live through Azteca Sports Television s TUDN.

