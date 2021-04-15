Leon is ousted from Concacaf by Toronto





The rematch did not happen. The fork is still stuck. And deeper.

Lyon failed again, did it again, and was excluded from the CONCACAF Champions League, now in the Round of 16 after losing 2-1 to Toronto FC, with a 3-2 aggregate goal.

In the last tournament, the LAFC cast him in a drama series, this time he was the same and hurting the same thing or more.

Another sign that the NFL is no longer the thing everyone thinks, they get close. And they may have already arrived. Mexican soccer hero, biting the dust.

Now Toronto, led by Chris Armas, will play Cruz Azul in the quarter-finals.

Leon, he failed again.

The Toronto Lion has studied the Lion very well, I have had a lot of ball rolling and player movement, the Canadians responded hard, breathing through their neck, biting every ball and playing against it.

Very similar style, almost the same as the US team used in the 1990s and 2000s, when they faced the Mexican team as a client.

Toronto dragged the match, and I took it to the area where the lion began to watch the clock. The goal he scored on the road in the first leg gave him an advantage and thanks to that caused Esmeralda to neglect their backs …

Rodolfo Cotta had already saved the team. The referee nullified a valid goal for MLS.

In the third, nothing could save them.

Basically he played, the stadium was opened, focused on the area and closed the clamp, a goal by Patrick Mullins and the world fell on La Fiera (54).

When Lyon was walking towards the goal that would enable him to equalize between the match and the series, a leaked ball came to Justin Morrow and collided with Rodolfo Cotta, who fired the ball so that it entered the goal slowly (71).

Esmeralda did not stop fighting, out of pride they went to try to show the miracle. Fernando Navarro gave Yero Moreno center life (80 minutes). Another shot came in the area that the Toronto goalkeeper blocked brilliantly …

And it paid off. Once again, Assad failed.

LS