Fall Guys is now free to play on PC and consoles, including the Nintendo Switch. Basic tips, requirements and more

The day we’ve been waiting for has come. fall men Now available on all platforms, which means Mediatonic can really be working Play on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Best of all, the jump is even bigger because it’s completely free.

In fact, you do not have to pay a single euro to enjoy the crazy quizzes that have invaded the community in 2020. Here are all the links to get the game wherever you want and remember that you do not need to be a subscriber for any service:

Remember that both cross play and cross progression are activated for all systems, allowing everyone to compete for the crown. also New season pass You land today in the title, with 100 levels to climb and thus get to the next level of the flip. New coins are now called beans, which allows us to buy all kinds of cosmetics for our avatars in the store.

If you are going to play on PC, remember that the game can no longer be obtained on Steam, but don’t worry. If you already own the game in the Valve Store, you will continue to receive full support. Here we leave you the recommended minimum requirements to squeeze more fall men on your computer.

Regardless of all of the above, what matters to us here is Get all crowns possible. Toys fall men Be frantic, chaotic and unpredictable, but there is a file Advice series We can follow them to victory.

None of this guarantees you’ll be on top, but without noticing. For example, avoid crowds as much as possible, move in the same direction as spinning obstacles, jump over piling groups, constantly check your position and find the best possible route, even if it seems the longest.

Fall Guys دليل guide