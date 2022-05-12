Find out where and when you see it – inform me about science

Dear netizens, it is with great pleasure to inform you that astronomers are about to announce something historical. Those responsible for the project are no more and no less than those responsible for the first image of the black hole, and who will present their innovative results on something from the Milky Way. It will be held by a press conference for the European Southern Observatory (ESO) and Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) project.

Announcement will be made on May 12 at 15:00 CEST (8:00 EST). The venue selected is the Eridanus Auditorium, ESO Headquarters, Garching bei München, Germany. It will also be watchable online on ESO’s YouTube channel. You can see it at the event below.

Timetables by region (Central Time per country, Thursday 12 May):

7:00 am in Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua,

8:00 a.m. Mexico, Panama, Colombia, Peru, and Ecuador time

09:00 am in Canada, USA, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay and Venezuela,

10:00 am in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay.

According to ESO, the press release about the results presented will be announced on May 12 shortly after the press conference begins, at 15:07 CEST or 8:07 AM EST. Translations of the press release will be available in several languages, along with extensive audiovisual support materials.

What is Event Horizon Telescope (EHT)? The EHT is an international collaboration formed to continue the long-term steady progress in improving the very long wavelength fundamental interferometry (VLBI) capability to achieve this goal. This technology involves connecting satellite dishes from around the world to create an Earth-sized interferometer.

The first image of a black hole. On April 10, 2019, scientists published the first image of a black hole, which revealed a bright ring-like structure with a dark central region – the shadow of the black hole. To observe the heart of galaxy M87 55 million light-years away, the collaboration has linked eight telescopes around the world to create a hypothetical Earth-sized telescope, EH.

What will they announce on May 12? We suspect it may be the first image of Sagittarius A*, the supermassive black hole at the center of our galaxy. We still don’t know exactly what it is until it’s time to announce.

In 2019, it wasn’t possible to image Sagittarius A*, the supermassive black hole in the center of the Milky Way, mainly because the galactic center has a high density of stars, casting a shadow over what we can see more there in it. direction. Scientists have worked hard since then, so this surprise is likely related to that.