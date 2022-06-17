First dates: Alvaro or Mario Casas? Movie kisses on “first dates” that end with an English test

15 hours ago Cynthia Porter

“First Dates” It’s the perfect place to find love, or so she says. What am I sure you found Alexandra It is a reason to stay in Madrid and Spain; She is from the United States and works here as an English teacher. Alvaro Here’s why: a seductive look, a gentle smile, but no idea of ​​the English language, which amuses her.

Although he didn’t like him very much, hearing her tone made him change his mind: “I’m starting to like him.” Although he admitted that he never had a serious relationship: “More than three months I can not stand it.”

Exam in the middle

In the middle of the date, Alexandra wanted to test Alvaro’s knowledge of languages, but saw that he had no idea and gave up. The next thing was to ask him to show him Madrid and especially the party in the city. Alvaro ended up admitting that he didn’t think he would like him very much, Even talking about having children together or adoption.

Alexandra, before proposing to go out to celebrate, admitted that she wanted to go to Fabrik, “Come on, you’re going to something weak,” he confirmed between laughs. The strong avocado has already arrived at the stall, When Alvaro planted a movie kiss on her without saying a word. “Stop!” , It was her response.

More Stories

Highly recommended romantic movies that (I don’t know how and why) I haven’t watched yet

7 hours ago Cynthia Porter

The Bolivian film “The Visitor” wins the Best Screenplay award at the Tribeca Film Festival (USA).

23 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Kevin Spacey to star in his first big movie after sexual assault scandal

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Mukdad singer dies – Los Angeles Times

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Jerry Seinfeld Joins Netflix Comedy Melissa McCarthy & Hugh Grant

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Jennifer Lopez: The First Half (2022) movie review [Netflix]JLO . message

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Transparency of medical studies through “open science”

7 hours ago Mia Thompson

FIFA Ranking: This is how the Colombian women’s team falls – international football – sports

7 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Next week, these two free games will be available on the Epic Games Store

7 hours ago Leo Adkins

Nadia Ferreira: This is the severe disease that Marc Anthony’s friend suffered from in her childhood

7 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Highly recommended romantic movies that (I don’t know how and why) I haven’t watched yet

7 hours ago Cynthia Porter