First day in the office of Betis Ballonnesto

53 mins ago Sharon Hanson

back to work. to the office. To the park… Causeur Betis kicked off 2022-23 on the first day of training in San Pablo under Luis CasemiroThe technician who worked a miracle always last season.

done with Only six players from the first team. Internationals are missing Jeron and Deris BertansBeside Shannon Evanswho passed his medical on Friday at the Veamed Santa Angela de la Cruz hospital, but left to play for Equatorial Guinea this weekend’s matches against Cape Verde, Nigeria and Uganda to qualify for the 2023 World Cup. For this reason he was also missing love clipwaiting for Senegal’s list, while Cvetkovic He has permission from the club to join later. The last piece is missing Rodions Kurucswho is along with Bertans in the Latvian region, although his signature has not yet been announced by the club.



Yes, they have started Bozas, Jeremiah Hillalthough he was in Cameroon arranging the papers for the passport, he was not called to these windows, Pablo Almazan, PJ Johnson, Biz Wonzozawho is reunited with the coach who debuted on ACB.

That’s why the Verdiblanco coach has withdrawn Local players Eliam February, Diego Islava and David Antonescuplus two players who helped in these early days of preparation as Txemi Urtasun and Rafael CasanovaBoth have a past in the Seville club. 38-year-old Txemi Urtasun from Pamplona without a team after last season contributing to the promotion to ACB from Bàsquet Girona, the club headed by Marc Gasol, is still hoping to prolong his professional career that led him to the military in two stages (2010-12 and 2018 ) in the Seville entity.

Rafael Casanova, from Seville, 28, played in the lower echelons of Caja San Fernando before completing his internship in the United States, at Florida Technological University, and played in recent seasons at Levitc Huesca.

betis basketball, Negotiations are still pending with Coosur to extend its sponsorshipThe premiere is scheduled to take place before the start of the season September 3 against Benfica in the Lisbon International. The next day, depending on the results, they will play either Sporting de Portugal or Unicaja

More Stories

Baseball 11-12 – Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Mexico and the United States advance to the semifinals

9 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Young juniors take Spain to the top at the European Athletics Championships | Sports

17 hours ago Sharon Hanson

The 19 Argentina footballers who had a statue in the album but then never traveled to the World Cup

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Borussia Dortmund vs. Werder Bremen for Bundesliga Summary: A shocking 2-3 loss in the last minutes of Signal Iduna Park in the last minute of the match │ Video: Additional stats, numbers and data

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

The Bundesliga is playing a great match

3 days ago Sharon Hanson

Tottenham vs. Live Wolves by date 3 of the Premier League

3 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

How did science make it possible for the human ear to hear?

52 mins ago Mia Thompson

First day in the office of Betis Ballonnesto

53 mins ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp GB Pro link | APK files | Download | Latest version | Free | WhatsApp Plus Blue | WhatsApp Plus Red | Android | nda | nnni | sports game

59 mins ago Leo Adkins

These are the best wildlife and nature photos of 2022, from Nature TTL

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

Sharing financial information with the United States: an optical illusion

1 hour ago Leland Griffith