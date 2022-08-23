Kevin Durant stays with the Brooklyn Nets | WinSports

All-Star Kevin Durant appears willing to stay with the Nets after talks with team managementThe Brooklyn Club announced Tuesday in a statement.

Durant, who applied for trading on June 30, met Monday with CEOs of Nets. in Los Angeles to discuss his future.

Team manager Sean Marks said on Tuesday that The 12-time superstar, 33, will remain a Nets player.

(Head coach) Steve Nash and I, along with (owners) Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai, We met yesterday with Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman (Durant’s agent) in Los Angeles.”

“We agreed to move forward with our partnership. We focus on basketball with one collective goal: to build a lasting franchise to bring a championship to Brooklyn.”

The statement appears to end speculation about Durant’s future.which a large number of teams are said to be interested in.

Earlier this month, many media outlets in the United States pointed out Durant had given Tsai an ultimatum to the owner of the nets, asking him to fire Marx and Nash or accept the trade order.

Durant’s lawsuit came less than a year after he signed an extension Four-year deal worth $198 million with the Nets.