Athletics

PARIS, February 9 (Prinsa Latina) Cuban athletics today, Juan Miguel Echevarria, will have the main lamp in the 34th edition of the Hauts de France Pas de Calais International Rally, which will host Lievin.

Echevarría presents its second show of the year after dominating the meeting in Karlsruhe, Germany, on January 29, with a record 8.18 meters, which is the best indoor track of the season so far.

Tennis

Sydney, February 9 (Prinsa Latina) Favorite favorites Ashley Barty, from Australia, and Garbini Muguruza, from Spain, achieved success today in their first presentations and advanced to the next round of the Australian Open tennis tournament.

World number one, Parti, beat Danka Kovinic of Montenegro 6-0. Meanwhile, Muguruza defeated Russian Margarita Gasparyan without multiples 6-4, 6-0.

Basketball

WASHINGTON, Feb 9 (Prinsa Latina) The Philadelphia 76ers will face the Sacramento Kings as visitors today in search of augmenting their five-game winning streak in the United States’ National Basketball Association (NBA).

Eastern Conference Indicators With only 17 wins and seven losses, Philadelphia begins a series of five challenges against Kings in search of keeping the winning move and favoring them in the current NBA season.

football

Paris, February 9 (Prinsa Latina) The 104th edition of the French Football Cup enters its final stage today, with the start of the participation of 20 clubs from the Ligue 1, on one of three matches.

In the first round of the 30th finals of the tournament, which attracts more than 10,000 professional and amateur clubs each year, the debut of the current sub-leader in the first division, Olympique Lyonnais, stands out against Ajaccio in the second division.

