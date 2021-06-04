Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul: Timings, times and TV channels to watch the show fight live | Other sports | Sports

32 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Mayweather, 44, who has not fought since December 2018, will take on the 26-year-old YouTuber.

The 44-year-old retired boxing legend against a celebrity Youtube 26 years old: Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul will take center stage this Sunday, June 6, At Hard Rock Stadium in Miami (Florida) from 8:00 p.m. local time.

show time Television has the right to broadcast the evening. Therefore, it is responsible for presenting the event in the United States and marketing the rights. In Latin America the event can be seen through ESPN.

Time and Date: When is Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Logan Paul?

Mayweather vs. Paul will be taking place this Sunday, June 6 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami (Florida, USA) from 8:00 PM local time.

  • United State: 20:00 (Eastern Time) / 17:00 (Pacific Time)
  • Mexico: 19:00
  • Ecuador: 19:00
  • Colombia: 19:00
  • Chile: 20:00
  • Argentina: 21:00
  • Peru: 19:00
  • Spain: 02:00

On which channel to watch Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul?

show time Television owns the rights to broadcast the evening, so in the US he can be contracted to Showtime PPV. In Latin America the event can be seen through ESPN. Meanwhile, in Spain it can be followed through the Mitele Plus (Mediaset) app. (Dr)

