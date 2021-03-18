Former NBA, Shawn Bradley, was paralyzed with a spinal injury after being run over

DALLAS (USA), March 18th (dpa / EP) –

Former American Sean Bradley, who played in three NBA franchises between 1993 and 2005, was taken to hospital with paralysis after being hit by a car while riding a bike.

Bradley released his first public details of his accident two months earlier that have kept him in hospital ever since. In a statement issued by the Mavericks, the team explained that he was hit in the back by a car on January 20 while riding a bike a block from his home in St. George, Utah.

Bradley, 48, suffered a “spinal cord injury” and had surgery on his neck. The statement said, “Doctors told him that his road to recovery will be long and arduous, and may represent a physical challenge more difficult than playing professional basketball.”

“We are saddened to hear about the Shawn incident,” said Mavericks owner Mark Cuban. “Sean has always been incredibly determined and showed a fighting spirit. We wish him well on his recovery. He will always be a part of our Mavs family.”