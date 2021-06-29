Forza Horizon 5 is a visual delight and its creators explain the process of achieving their own realistic climates

There will be over 2,000 pre-selected variants, far exceeding the 300 variants that were in the previous installment.

Forza Horizon 5 It’s one of Microsoft’s biggest bets this year for the Xbox and PC family. Game playground games ألعاب Caused a sensation in the Xbox and Bethesda Conference at E3 2021, especially in terms of its realistic aspects, as it naturally captures the jungle and open environments, as well as the clear Mexican skies. The studio explained in Tatweer magazine how they had to work to give the sets a stunning look.

A picture of the sky was taken every 30 seconds and then adjusted to 12,000In the second episode of Forza Horizon 5: Let’s Go!They say they traveled to the beautiful country to take references of their places and also to collect all sorts of images which they later used to recreate important items like the sky above. To do this, they have Captured the skies of Mexico for more than 400 hoursTake thousands of photos and get a new one every 30 seconds and then convert it into 12,000 photos. They had to wait to return to the UK to transfer the footage, because from the remote server they could not load more than the 75 TB that the material occupies.

One of the details they told at E3 was that the weather Forza Horizon 5 has over 2000 presets With different variants, far exceeding the 300 that Forza Horizon 4 had. Therefore, each race or test of the driving game promises to be different, not only at the development level, but also at the technical level. The regional climate will also help, which will vary depending on the region we’re competing in, with different biomes It also changes according to the time of year. And there will be no shortage of meteorological phenomena such as tropical storms that will also be seen coming from afar on the stage.

The Forza Horizon 5 release date It will be next November 9 and will be included from day one in Xbox Game Pass, a service that you can get 1 euro for the first three months.

More about: Forza Horizon 5And the Xbox Series X | s s Microsoft.