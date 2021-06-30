Trick to know strangers who see your cases

if in The WhatsApp Someone has saved your phone number, for whatever reason, they can always send you a message or see statusUnless you block it. This feature allows you to share with other various items for 24 hours, as in Stories InstagramFrom photos or even videos.

There are many tricks that allow you to get the most out of this function, but in this case there is a little trick that allows you to find out how many strangers or known people are not in your phonebook, see status What do you share.

How does the trick work?

To perform this trick, you do not need to download third-party applications, because they are from The WhatsApp. In fact, it is only necessary to open the messaging app owned by Facebook and follow some small steps.

It is worth noting that this trick can be performed both on an Android mobile phone and on iOS. To know how many strangers they see status that you share, follow the steps as we tell you in detail how to do it.

Trick to Know That Strangers See Your Cases

open The WhatsApp , head over to the Cases section and post something.

, head over to the Cases section and post something. Once this is done, wait a few minutes or maybe a few hours to allow time for all users to see the post.

After waiting, go back to status Click on the shared photo and then the eye icon at the bottom.

Click on the shared photo and then the eye icon at the bottom. Once there, a list of all the users who have seen this status will appear, both the mobile phone contacts and the phone numbers of those unknown people who have your number.

Finally, select the numbers unknown And block them, of course, if you don’t want them to see your cases again.

This trick is also good for deleting the contacts of those people with whom you only spoke once and you may not remember what you had on your agenda.