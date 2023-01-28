Free Fire: All contents of the weekly agenda until January 30, 2023 | Battle Royale | Free skins | Diamond | Mexico | Spain | Play DEPOR

The developer company Garena Introduced new tools so they can get cosmetics for free or access offers at free fire. On the other hand, the community can benefit from redemption codes, which are posted every 24 hours and must be redeemed on the web portal of free fire.

If you want to know the latest codes Garena shared, you can enter Next link. Remember that they have an expiration time; Once exchanged, the following warning will appear on the screen: “AndThe code has expired or is not valid“.

The other way to skip the traditional virtual store payments is through the weekly calendar. This is cosmetic content delivered daily and usually related to the event of the month.

“The legendary Cobra skin is back in Free Fire. Get it on Friday with fists and show your rank in every match! Also, deal more damage to your opponents with the evo MP40 available this SaturdayDetails about the developer about the current weekly agenda.

On this occasion, the Dreams of Bermuda event is held, where you can get a lucky store or special skins for the MP40, one of the players’ favorite weapons.

Weekly agenda for January 25-30, 2023

Wednesday, January 25th: Lucky Shop.

Friday: Cobra tower, emote recharge.

Saturday: Evolution of the MP40.

Monday, January 30: Lucky M1014.

All of this content will be delivered on a phased basis. Keep in mind that you must log in daily in the app to join the event.

How do you use Free Fire codes?

You still don’t know Where are the claimed free fire codes? Well, you just have to follow some simple steps to get free loot without having to go through the virtual store.

Log in to this link To access the official Free Fire rewards site ( reward redemption site) .

Indexes a twelve character code. Make sure not to mix up numbers and letters and confirm the operation.

Once the code is confirmed, you will only have to wait a few minutes to receive the gift in your account.

